Salem Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Salem Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
We share the building and parking lot with 2 other businesses. Please park in any available space unless it is marked otherwise.
The main entrance is located at the center of the building. Take the elevator or stairs to the 2nd floor to Suite 250.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 503-362-9911 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
The Salem Vet Center is served by the Salem Area Mass Transit District/Cherriots. View the system map.
In the spotlight at Salem Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
The healing power of music
The Salem Vet Center has started a Guitars for Vets chapter and will be starting a 10 week guitar lesson session this October. Please contact us for more information about this or other groups.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Family members and significant others are welcome to attend counseling with the Veteran to manage any concerns.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Salem Vet Center offers counseling for families who have lost a Veteran or service member .
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Salem Vet Center, we offer
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling, such as for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, and Anger Management
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Salem Vet Center we offer a variety of groups, such as
- Vietnam era group
- Rotating CPT and Moral Injury group
- OIF/OEF groups
- Women Mindfulness Group
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Salem Vet Center offers a variety of groups that Veterans and their family members can easily access.
- Weekly Women Veterans hiking groups
- Monthly Veterans and Family members hiking event
- Monthly bike group
- Monthly reading group
- Rotating Guitar group
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Salem Vet Center can direct the Veteran to the VA's Substance Abuse Treatment Program (VA SATP) and other community networks for outpatient or residential care.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Salem Vet Center has a well established and active outreach team who are well connected with local organizations that provide care to homeless Veterans.
We have a great partnership with the following programs and organizations
- VA Grant Per Diem Program
- HUD-VASH Program
- ARCHES
- Easter Seals of Oregon
- Serving Our Veterans at Home
- Tanners Project
- West Care
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Salem Vet Center can help you connect to VA resources and benefits.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.