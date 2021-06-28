Contact us

Patient help and resources

The Patient Advocacy Program is for all veterans and their families who receive care at Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities and clinics. We want to be sure you have someone to go to with your concerns in a timely manner and to help you receive care.

If you need help getting care or getting your problems resolved, talk to the Patient Advocate at your VA Medical Center. We want to provide you with world-class veteran customer service and this is just one important way in which we do that!

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

The Release of Information Office is located in Building 3, First Floor, Health Administrative Suite.

Telephone Number: 704-638-9000 ext: 12610 or 12601

Fax number: 704-645-6279

Pay your VA Salisbury health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Any copayments due should be paid upon checking out of the medical center. Copayments may be made at the Agent Cashier Office, in Building 3, Room 1034.

If Veterans are required to pay a copayment for services they receive at the facility, they will also be required to pay a copayment for services they receive on Fee Basis status.

Veterans who do not make their copayments upon checking out will receive a bill at their address of record within 30 days after their stay or appointment.

If you have any questions about your copay balance, please contact our Customer Service at 866-290-9438 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Pharmacy Service is located in Building 2 on the 1st Floor. The W.G. Hefner VAMC Pharmacy processes over 5,700 prescriptions daily. Many of these prescriptions are filled by the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) located in North Charleston, South Carolina. Prescription refills may be requested by phone, mail, Internet, or the Pharmacy Mail Refill Request Box located outside the Pharmacy Verification Office in Building 2, Room 1009.

Automated Refill Line

An automated refill line is available for all patients. Please call the following number:

1-877-354-5196

After you have dialed the number, wait for the automated attendant to answer. Enter your entire social security number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer. Press 2, then wait for an answer. Press 1, then wait for an answer. Enter the prescription number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer. To refill additional prescriptions, press 1 and repeat the process.

If you are using the automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least 14 days prior to when the refill is due to insure prompt processing and delivery time.

Internet Refill

Prescriptions may also be filled online using VA's My HealtheVet program. You will need a user id and password to log in. If you do not have one, you can easily get one by creating your personal profile.

Refills at VAMC Salisbury Pharmacy

All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone, mail or Internet. Because of our patient workload, prescriptions cannot be refilled at the main VAMC Salisbury pharmacy window.

Mail Refill

Prescription refills may also be requested through the mail. Refill request slips are mailed with each prescription. Return the refill requests as soon as possible to insure prompt processing and delivery time.

Drug Information

Please visit My HealtheVet for information about any prescription you may be taking.

Hours

Outpatient Pharmacy

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 3 p.m.

Federal holidays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Salisbury health care.

Mailing address

W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center

1601 Brenner Avenue

Salisbury, NC 28144

Main phone numbers

Local: 704-638-9000

Toll-free: 800-469-8262

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: 711.