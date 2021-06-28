Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Salisbury Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
The Patient Advocacy Program is for all veterans and their families who receive care at Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities and clinics. We want to be sure you have someone to go to with your concerns in a timely manner and to help you receive care.
If you need help getting care or getting your problems resolved, talk to the Patient Advocate at your VA Medical Center. We want to provide you with world-class veteran customer service and this is just one important way in which we do that!
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
The Release of Information Office is located in Building 3, First Floor, Health Administrative Suite.
Telephone Number: 704-638-9000 ext: 12610 or 12601
Fax number: 704-645-6279
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Salisbury health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Any copayments due should be paid upon checking out of the medical center. Copayments may be made at the Agent Cashier Office, in Building 3, Room 1034.
If Veterans are required to pay a copayment for services they receive at the facility, they will also be required to pay a copayment for services they receive on Fee Basis status.
Veterans who do not make their copayments upon checking out will receive a bill at their address of record within 30 days after their stay or appointment.
If you have any questions about your copay balance, please contact our Customer Service at 866-290-9438 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Pharmacy
Pharmacy Service is located in Building 2 on the 1st Floor. The W.G. Hefner VAMC Pharmacy processes over 5,700 prescriptions daily. Many of these prescriptions are filled by the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) located in North Charleston, South Carolina. Prescription refills may be requested by phone, mail, Internet, or the Pharmacy Mail Refill Request Box located outside the Pharmacy Verification Office in Building 2, Room 1009.
Automated Refill Line
An automated refill line is available for all patients. Please call the following number:
- After you have dialed the number, wait for the automated attendant to answer.
- Enter your entire social security number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
- Press 2, then wait for an answer.
- Press 1, then wait for an answer.
- Enter the prescription number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
- To refill additional prescriptions, press 1 and repeat the process.
If you are using the automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least 14 days prior to when the refill is due to insure prompt processing and delivery time.
Internet Refill
Prescriptions may also be filled online using VA's My HealtheVet program. You will need a user id and password to log in. If you do not have one, you can easily get one by creating your personal profile.
Refills at VAMC Salisbury Pharmacy
All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone, mail or Internet. Because of our patient workload, prescriptions cannot be refilled at the main VAMC Salisbury pharmacy window.
Mail Refill
Prescription refills may also be requested through the mail. Refill request slips are mailed with each prescription. Return the refill requests as soon as possible to insure prompt processing and delivery time.
Drug Information
Please visit My HealtheVet for information about any prescription you may be taking.
Hours
Outpatient Pharmacy
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 3 p.m.
Federal holidays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Salisbury health care.
Mailing address
W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144
Main phone numbers
Local: 704-638-9000
Toll-free: 800-469-8262
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: 711.
See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Salisbury Healthcare System.
Phone: 704-638-3343
Email: VHASBYPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 704-638-9000 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
The Freedom of Information Act allows any person most persons to request information about organizations, businesses, investigations, historical events, incidents, groups, or deceased persons.
To submit a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request click the email link below:
E-Mail format:
• Provide your complete name and mailing address. Telephone, fax, and e-mail addresses are optional.
• Reasonably describe the records so that they may be located with a reasonable amount of effort.
• State your willingness to pay applicable fees or provide a justification to support a fee waiver.
Requesting records maintained by VA Salisbury
Fax: 704-645-6279
Mail:
W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center
Release of Information
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144
For questions about your request to VA Salisbury
Phone: 704-638-9000, ext. 12610
Additional FOIA request information
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at:
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA W. G. (Bill) Hefner.