Kernersville VA Clinic

1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway
Kernersville, NC 27284-7159

Main phone: 336-515-5000
Mental health clinic: 336-515-5000 x21255

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: 800AM-1200PM
  • Sun: Closed
Kernersville clinic entrance.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Kernersville VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Coming soon!

Other services

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service) - Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Health services offered here

