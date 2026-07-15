Mission

The mission of the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center / Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care is to graduate PAs who demonstrate clinical expertise in Primary Care. Participation in the PA Residency will allow residents to develop effective clinical skills, time to identify areas of clinical interest or specialty, and means to put their medical knowledge into practice. This will include development of strong leadership skills, ethics, professionalism in working with Veterans, colleagues, and participation in the education of PA students. The goal is to provide additional clinical training for applicants as they care for the health needs of Veterans in the Salisbury and surrounding communities.

Overview

Training for the year-long residency occurs at Salisbury VA Health Care System to expand experiences in both clinical and academic environments. The residents will be exposed to basic core curriculum rotations that will emphasize basic primary care principles. The training will also include Resident’s preference in the selection of clinical electives after core requirements are met. Training is provided at inpatient and outpatient medical and mental health clinics, to include local CBOCs or Health Care centers. Residents will have daily mentorship and supervision by outstanding physician or mid-level provider faculty. As the curriculum progresses, PA Residents gain valued clinical experience and confidence to practice in a wide range of clinical specialties and settings.







Objectives

The overriding goal of the program is to provide additional medical education to assure that our PA residents will, by completion of the residency, exhibit competency in the following six areas: Patient Care, Medical Knowledge, Practice-Based Learning and Improvement, Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Professionalism, and Systems-Based Practice through increased mastery of knowledge, skills and attitudes required to function as a Primary Care provider within the VA and other settings. Upon meeting all program requirements, PA Resident will receive a Certificate of Completion from the Salisbury VA Health Care System.







Benefits

Generous stipend: $75,914 for 2021-22, master’s level trainee

VA Holidays, sick leave (13 days), annual leave (13 days)

Eligible for health, vision, dental and life insurance

Liability coverage

Educational Components

PA Residency didactic lecture series

Service-based specialty lecture content

Grand Rounds/Conferences

Affiliation with Wake Forest PA program: one-time lecture to PA students

Faculty mentorship and supervision in clinical training

PA Resident will present a National Didactic Lecture while in training.

Residents complete Core Clinical Rotations to include:

Cardiology/ Pulmonary Medicine

Hospitalist/Internal Medicine

ER/Urgent Care

Primary Care (PACT) model, (to include Women’s health & Mental Health)

Neurology/ Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Additional Elective Rotations include:

Dermatology/ Immunology

Anesthesia

Optometry/Ophthalmology/ENT

Hematology/ Oncology

Orthopedics/Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Geriatrics/Palliative Care/Hospice

Nephrology

Infectious Disease (focus on HIV & HCV)

Urology

Podiatry

Mental Health (Substance Abuse, PTSD or acute MH care, acute inpatient or outpatient)

Surgery: General

Wound care

Admission Requirements

Qualified applicants must have each of the following by the time of application:

Graduation or anticipated graduation from an ARC-PA accredited PA Program

Certification by NCCPA

US citizenship

State PA licensure

Required documents include: transcripts from PA program and any graduate-level programs, documentation of NCCPA certification or eligibility, two letters of recommendation, and a personal essay. Competitive applicants will be interviewed. Please email to obtain applicant information.

*If accepted, students must graduate and receive board certification before beginning residency.

Applications are being accepted & positions filled as slots become available.

Please contact:

Susan Bollom, PA-C, Residency Program Director

Post-Graduate Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1601 Brenner Ave Salisbury, NC 28144

Tel:

Email: susan.bollom@va.gov



Key Faculty

Susan Bollom, PA-C, Residency Program Director

Robin A, Hurley, MD, ACOS of Research & Academic Affairs, FANPA, Professor at WFSM

Frank Labagnara, DO, Director of Medical Education, Professor at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine