Internships, Residencies, and Fellowships
Salisbury VA Health Care System provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships, Residencies, and Fellowships
Physician Assistant Post-Graduate Residency in Primary Care
Mission
The mission of the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center / Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care is to graduate PAs who demonstrate clinical expertise in Primary Care. Participation in the PA Residency will allow residents to develop effective clinical skills, time to identify areas of clinical interest or specialty, and means to put their medical knowledge into practice. This will include development of strong leadership skills, ethics, professionalism in working with Veterans, colleagues, and participation in the education of PA students. The goal is to provide additional clinical training for applicants as they care for the health needs of Veterans in the Salisbury and surrounding communities.
Overview
Training for the year-long residency occurs at Salisbury VA Health Care System to expand experiences in both clinical and academic environments. The residents will be exposed to basic core curriculum rotations that will emphasize basic primary care principles. The training will also include Resident’s preference in the selection of clinical electives after core requirements are met. Training is provided at inpatient and outpatient medical and mental health clinics, to include local CBOCs or Health Care centers. Residents will have daily mentorship and supervision by outstanding physician or mid-level provider faculty. As the curriculum progresses, PA Residents gain valued clinical experience and confidence to practice in a wide range of clinical specialties and settings.
Objectives
The overriding goal of the program is to provide additional medical education to assure that our PA residents will, by completion of the residency, exhibit competency in the following six areas: Patient Care, Medical Knowledge, Practice-Based Learning and Improvement, Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Professionalism, and Systems-Based Practice through increased mastery of knowledge, skills and attitudes required to function as a Primary Care provider within the VA and other settings. Upon meeting all program requirements, PA Resident will receive a Certificate of Completion from the Salisbury VA Health Care System.
Benefits
- Generous stipend: $75,914 for 2021-22, master’s level trainee
- VA Holidays, sick leave (13 days), annual leave (13 days)
- Eligible for health, vision, dental and life insurance
- Liability coverage
Educational Components
- PA Residency didactic lecture series
- Service-based specialty lecture content
- Grand Rounds/Conferences
- Affiliation with Wake Forest PA program: one-time lecture to PA students
- Faculty mentorship and supervision in clinical training
- PA Resident will present a National Didactic Lecture while in training.
Residents complete Core Clinical Rotations to include:
- Cardiology/ Pulmonary Medicine
- Hospitalist/Internal Medicine
- ER/Urgent Care
- Primary Care (PACT) model, (to include Women’s health & Mental Health)
- Neurology/ Pain Management
- Gastroenterology
Additional Elective Rotations include:
- Dermatology/ Immunology
- Anesthesia
- Optometry/Ophthalmology/ENT
- Hematology/ Oncology
- Orthopedics/Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Geriatrics/Palliative Care/Hospice
- Nephrology
- Infectious Disease (focus on HIV & HCV)
- Urology
- Podiatry
- Mental Health (Substance Abuse, PTSD or acute MH care, acute inpatient or outpatient)
- Surgery: General
- Wound care
Admission Requirements
Qualified applicants must have each of the following by the time of application:
- Graduation or anticipated graduation from an ARC-PA accredited PA Program
- Certification by NCCPA
- US citizenship
- State PA licensure
Required documents include: transcripts from PA program and any graduate-level programs, documentation of NCCPA certification or eligibility, two letters of recommendation, and a personal essay. Competitive applicants will be interviewed. Please email to obtain applicant information.
*If accepted, students must graduate and receive board certification before beginning residency.
Applications are being accepted & positions filled as slots become available.
Please contact:
Susan Bollom, PA-C, Residency Program Director
Post-Graduate Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1601 Brenner Ave Salisbury, NC 28144
Tel:
Email: susan.bollom@va.gov
Key Faculty
Susan Bollom, PA-C, Residency Program Director
Robin A, Hurley, MD, ACOS of Research & Academic Affairs, FANPA, Professor at WFSM
Frank Labagnara, DO, Director of Medical Education, Professor at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Pharmacy Residency Programs
Setting
The Salisbury VA Health Care System (VAHCS) includes the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC as well as Health Care Centers (HCCs) in Kernersville and in Charlotte as well as a Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Charlotte. The Salisbury VAHCS provides medical, surgical, psychiatric, oncology and ambulatory care services to over 92,000 Veterans in the central Piedmont service area.
The Salisbury VAHCS is affiliated with multiple Schools of Pharmacy as well as Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine. It serves as a training site for students and residents in multiple disciplines, including: nursing, dentistry, optometry, pharmacy, psychiatry, psychology, rehabilitation and medicine.
Salisbury VAHCS has clinical pharmacy practitioners with prescribing privileges in primary care, pain management, long-term care, home-based primary care, mental health, infectious disease, hematology/oncology, and acute care. The medical center also provides an in-house Community Living Center and hospice care for Veterans.
Salisbury is conveniently located near several major North Carolina cities, including Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Salisbury is within driving distance of the mountains (3 hours) and beaches (4 hours). It has a rich history and plays host to many cultural events year-round.
Post Graduate Training
The Salisbury VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) pharmacy service is dedicated to the higher education and training of pharmacy professionals. We currently offer two residency programs providing various leadership and growth opportunities; prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion principles; and emphasize resident well-being. Our American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)-accredited programs include a Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency with 5 available positions.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The 52-week PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, and eligible for board certification. Please see attachment for more information and specific residency experiences.
Application Procedure
The Salisbury VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) programs utilize the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for processing all applications. For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas. Requirements include: application, letter of intent, curriculum vitae, professional transcripts, and PhORCAS standardized form from three references. Qualifications include: Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited College of Pharmacy or a Bachelor of Pharmacy with equivalent clinical experience, licensure/eligibility for licensure in the U.S., and U.S. citizenship.
Application deadline for the PGY1 Programs is January 1
Contacts
Camille P. Robinette, PharmD, BCACP, CDCES PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Camille.Robinette@va.gov
Psychology Internship Program
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Co-Directors of Training in Psychology
- Dr. Brandon Bryan
- Dr. Holly Miskey
Psychology Residency Program
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Co-Directors of Training in Psychology
- Dr. Brandon Bryan
- Dr. Holly Miskey
Applications may be submitted by e-mail to Brandon.Bryan@va.gov and/or Holly.Miskey@va.gov. Please include a cover letter, personal statement, CV, and 3 letters of reference. Application deadline is December 15.
MIRECC Advanced Psychology Fellowship
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Co-Directors of Training in Psychology
- Dr. Robert Shura
- Dr. Holly Miskey
MIRECC Advanced Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship programs are designed to train allied health professionals with the goal of becoming outstanding clinical researchers in high priority areas of mental health.
Our 2-year program additionally focuses on training in clinical neuropsychology and meets Houston Conference Guidelines with the intent to produce graduates who would qualify for board certification in neuropsychology. The Co-Directors of training are both board certified in neuropsychology through the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP). The Mid-Atlantic MIRECC focuses on post deployment mental health, and the Hefner VAMC MIRECC more specifically focuses on traumatic brain injury (TBI), blast exposure, and neuropsychology. Fellowship sites have national interaction and collaboration through weekly video and audio conferencing of didactics. This site also provides weekly on-site didactics, such as functional neuroanatomy and neuropsychology seminars in conjunction with our academic affiliate, Wake Forest School of Medicine (WFSM). Fellows devote the majority of their time to patient-oriented research and education, and up to 25% to direct patient clinical care with a focus on neuropsychology. Fellows may develop and implement a research project, publish and present findings, participate in grant writing, and utilize the latest technology for educational activities and clinical service delivery.
Nursing Externships
The Salisbury VA Health Care System offers externships for nursing students. Sophomores and juniors are encouraged to apply for the Student Nurse Technician program. Juniors may apply for the VA-Student Trainee opportunities that commence the summer after junior year and extend until graduation.
Are you interested in a tuition scholarship, a monthly stipend, and a book stipend payment? Apply for the VA Health Profession Scholarship Program (HPSP)! In return for the support, VA will require a two-year service obligation in a full-time RN position after graduation, licensure, and residency completion. For more information, click here.
Student Nurse Technician (SNT) [attention sophomores/juniors]
Student Nurse Technicians serve as a first step to gain employment with the VA after graduation and licensure.
Program Description
Student Nurse Technicians learn to develop understanding, confidence, and competencies in the care of our nation’s Veterans. When functioning independently, the SNT role is like that of a nursing assistant. An SNT may perform certain nursing skills initially performed in school with a clinical instructor, under the direct supervision of a Registered Nurse.
Work Schedule
Participants must be able to work full time over the summer, and the schedule may be for first-, second- or third-shift tours of duty. SNTs are eligible for shift, weekend, and holiday pay. SNTs may continue as intermittent employees during the school year until graduation or successful transition to VA-STEP program.
Work Areas
SNT opportunities are available in the following areas:
- Community Living Center
- Hospice
- Nursing Home
- Rehabilitation
- Emergency Department
- Intensive Care Unit
- Mental Health
- Medical Specialties
- Medical/Surgical
- Primary Care
- GI Lab
- Perioperative
Eligibility Requirements
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Current nursing students at the sophomore or junior level from a nationally accredited school.
- Willing to undergo a background/suitability investigation.
- Interested in Veteran-centric health care and desires employment at a VA medical center after graduation.
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
- Currently in good academic standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification.
Application
If you meet eligibility requirements, please submit the following:
- Cover letter, including why you are interested in this program
- Resume
- School transcript (does not need to be official for application process)
- DD 214 (if Veteran)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D) http://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf
- Two letters of reference
Submit to vhasbyedurecruit@va.gov
Program Contact
Renay Jacobs, Ph.D, RN Nurse Residency Program Director
Email: vhasbyedurecruit@va.gov
Office 704.638.9000, ext. 12855
VA-Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)
The Salisbury VA Health Care System VA-Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) was designed for outstanding Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who are about to enter their senior year. This competitive program assists BSN students to develop both clinical competence and competence in Veteran-centric care in a variety of settings.
Under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, VA-STEPs refine clinical reasoning skills, psychomotor skills, knowledge of pathophysiology and pharmacology, and application of nursing theories and frameworks.
Program description
VA-STEPs earn 80% of a starting RN salary while developing understanding, confidence, and competence in the care of our nation's Veterans under the supervision of an RN preceptor.
Participants must be able to work full time for the initial 10-week summer program (400 hours). Following successful completion of the summer session, VA-STEPs have the opportunity to continue working intermittently until graduation. Successful VA-STEPs will be encouraged to apply for acceptance into Salisbury VA RN Transition to Practice nurse residency program or to become a nurse resident at another VAMC.
VA-STEP opportunities are available in the following areas:
- Community Living Center
- Hospice
- Nursing Home
- Rehabilitation
- Emergency Department
- Intensive Care Unit
- Mental Health
- Medical Specialties
- Medical/Surgical
- Primary Care
Each VA-STEP is partnered with a RN preceptor in their assigned area. VA-STEPs follow their preceptor’s schedule. During the initial 10 weeks, VA STEPs participate in multiple professional development and simulation learning opportunities.
Eligibility requirements
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Current nursing students who are within one semester of completing the junior year of a BSN program from a nationally accredited school.
- Willing to undergo a background/suitability investigation.
- Interested in Veteran-centric health care and desires employment at a VA medical center after graduation.
- Must be able to work 400 hours during summer between junior and senior year.
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
- Currently in good academic standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification.
Application
If you meet eligibility requirements, please submit the following:
- Cover letter, including why you are interested in this program
- Resume
- One letter of reference and one letter from the undergraduate dean for academic verification
- School transcript (does not need to be official for application process)
- DD 214 (if Veteran)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D). 10-2850d (va.gov)
Submit to: XXXXXX
Program contact
Renay Jacobs, PhD, RN
Nurse Residency Program Director
Office 704.638.9000, ext. 12855
Email vhasbyedurecruit@va.gov
Facility spotlight
- Acute beds Medical-Surgical, Mental Health
- Community Living Center beds (Palliative/Hospice, Geriatric Evaluation, Rehabilitation, Long-term care, Community Homes)
- Substance Abuse Rehabilitation, Psychiatric Rehabilitation, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Shared Governance Councils support the Relationship-Based Care (RBC) Nursing Practice Model, which is a foundation for our nursing philosophy of care: to achieve excellence in health care through the caring relationship between the Veteran and professional nurse in a healing environment. Councils reporting to the Nurse Executive Council:
- Nursing Practice
- Professional Development
- Evidence-Based Practice, Quality Improvement and Research
- Advanced Practice Registered Nurse
Nurse residency
Many of our VA-STEP employees apply for the Nurse Residency Program prior to their graduation, which is another excellent program offered by the VA. Learn more here.
RN Transition to Practice program
The RN Transition to Practice Program assists the post-graduate RN in the transition from academia to a complex practice environment. This comprehensive curriculum is built upon standards related to clinical, leadership, and professional dimensions. The unique course curriculum covers Veteran-centric content such as the many benefits and services Veterans have through the VA priming the new RN to be an excellent advocate for our nation’s Veterans.
Each post-graduate RN is assigned a preceptor who is an experienced RN who has completed preceptor training. The program provides a formal and informal set of learning opportunities that focus on the VA’s policies, procedures, and standards of care.
The RN Transition to Practice program focuses on the advancement of clinical, leadership and scholarship skills with an emphasis of caring for our nation’s Veterans. The program supports the new RN’s learning and development as they transition into competent, full practicing VA nurses. Experienced nurses guide and support the new RN as they take on the role, duties, patient care activities and procedures performed by RNs. The new RN is introduced to key persons and structures needed to execute institutional and departmental routines. Research shows that RNTTP residency programs positively impact nurses, patients, and health systems.
Program goals
The program serves to enhance retention of competent RNs for careers within the VA. It also increases opportunities for new RNs to participate in a structured precepting/mentoring program focusing on clinical competencies and improving professional confidence. A nurse residency, focused on developmental concepts, attracts new nurse graduates and the organization enjoys the benefits of competent nurses with the bonus of low turnover.
Benefits
The new RN will accrue annual and sick leave as well as paid Federal holidays and benefits. The new RN will be under 100 percent protected learning time based on individual learning assessments. Salaries are competitive and are based on a Nurse Professional Standards Board appointment. There is weekend/off-shift and holiday differentials. Monthly didactic learning days are provided to help support the new RN through their practice transition. A certificate of completion will be given at the end of the program.
Eligibility requirements
This program is open to both VA Salisbury VA Healthcare System employees and public applicants in their first RN role. They must be a U.S. citizen and fluent in English. The new RN should be a graduate from an AACN or CCNE accredited nursing program and should hold a current, full, and unrestricted RN license. All applicants must submit to background screening, physical exam, drug testing and credentialing verification of education and employment.
How to apply
Anyone interested that meets eligibility requirements should apply for a RN position at the VA Salisbury VA Healthcare System position on USAjobs.gov. Applications are submitted online. Although applications are taken year-round. Recommendations are to prepare a curriculum Vitae or resume, request transcripts from colleges attended and obtain three letters of recommendation to prepare for next steps of the hiring process. For any questions, please contact our program coordinator:
Renay Jacobs
704.638.9000 x12855
Application date
Applications are accepted year-round based on job availability on USAjobs.gov.
Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency
Program Description
The Salisbury Veteran Affairs Health Care System offers a 12-month Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency at the VA Health Care Center in Kernersville, NC. The program is fully accredited by the American Dental Association and the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) and has been granted the accreditation status of Approval Without Reporting Requirements.
Residents will manage the full scope of general dentistry and develop proficiency in oral diagnostics, restorative dentistry, advanced fixed and removable prosthodontics, general oral surgery, implant placement and restoration, periodontal therapy and the management of medically compromised patients with multi-system conditions. Residents will work with a patient population whose health histories are layered and whose needs demand precision, adaptability and genuine critical thinking. Our attending faculty are experienced clinicians who are invested in your growth, and the clinic has an on-site lab with a highly knowledgeable lab technician who is also available for instruction. Weekly didactics, case conferences and interdisciplinary collaboration with VA physicians and specialists ensure that your education extends well beyond the operatory.
The program’s overall objectives are to graduate residents who are able to:
- Evaluate, diagnose, manage and treat ambulatory, non-ambulatory and medically compromised patients through a multidisciplinary oral health care approach geared towards the practice of general dentistry.
- Function effectively within the health care center and other health care environments.
- Continually strive to expand their dental knowledge base by critically reviewing literature thereby improving their clinical skills.
- Evaluate and treat most dental emergencies.
For more information contact:
Melissa W. Matthes, DDS, MPH
Director, Advanced Education in General Dentistry
Kernersville VA Health Care Center
Salisbury VA Health Care System
1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway
Kernersville, NC 27284
Phone:
Email: melissa.matthes@va.gov
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Mission
The mission of the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center Nurse Practitioner Residency in Primary Care is to graduate NPs who demonstrate clinical expertise in Primary Care or Mental Health. Participation in the NP Residency will allow residents to develop effective clinical skills, time to identify areas of clinical interest or specialty, and means to put their medical knowledge into practice. This will include development of strong leadership skills, ethics, professionalism in working with Veterans, colleagues, and participation in the education of NP students. The goal is to provide additional clinical training for applicants as they care for the health needs of Veterans in the Salisbury and surrounding communities.
Overview
Training for the year-long residency occurs at Salisbury VA Health Care System to expand experiences in both clinical and academic environments. The residents will be exposed to basic core curriculum rotations that will emphasize basic primary care principles. The training will also include Resident’s preference in the selection of clinical electives after core requirements are met. Training is provided at inpatient and outpatient medical and mental health clinics, to include local CBOCs or Health Care centers. Residents will have daily mentorship and supervision by outstanding physician or advanced-practice provider faculty. As the curriculum progresses, NP Residents gain valued clinical experience and confidence to practice in a wide range of clinical specialties and settings.
Objectives
The overriding goal of the program is to provide additional medical education to assure that our NP residents will, by completion of the residency, exhibit competency in the following six areas: Patient Care, Medical Knowledge, Practice-Based Learning and Improvement, Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Professionalism, and Systems-Based Practice through increased mastery of knowledge, skills and attitudes required to function as a Primary Care provider within the VA and other settings. Upon meeting all program requirements, NP Resident will receive a Certificate of Completion from the Salisbury VA Health Care System.
Benefits
- Generous stipend: $82,547 for Fiscal Year 2026-2027
- VA Holidays, sick leave (13 days), annual leave (13 days)
- Eligible for health, vision, dental and life insurance
- Liability coverage
Educational Components
- NP Residency didactic lecture series
- Service-based specialty lecture content
- Grand Rounds/Conferences
- Faculty mentorship and supervision in clinical training
- NP Resident will present an Educational Didactic Lecture while in training
Primary Care Residents will complete Core Clinical Rotations to include:
- Primary Care (PACT) model, (to include Women’s health & Mental Health)
- Cardiology/ Pulmonary Medicine
- Hospitalist/Internal Medicine
- ER/Urgent Care
- Nephrology
- Infectious Disease (focus on HIV & HCV)
- Urology
- Gastroenterology
Additional Elective Rotations include:
- Dermatology/ Immunology
- Anesthesia
- Optometry/Ophthalmology/ENT
- Hematology/ Oncology
- Orthopedics/Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Geriatrics/Palliative Care/Hospice
- Neurology/ Pain Management
- Podiatry
- Mental Health
- Surgery: General
- Wound care
Primary Care Mental Health Residents will complete Core Clinical Rotations in Substance Abuse, PTSD, or Acute Mental Health Care, acute inpatient, or outpatient
The residency program may require rotations and travel within the Salisbury VA Health Care System, including the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (North Charlotte) and Health Care Centers (South Charlotte & Kernersville)
Applications are being accepted & positions are filled as slots become available. Applications will only be accepted via https://www.usajobs.gov.
All NP Residency questions may be emailed to: vhasbynpresidencyprogram@va.gov
Admission Requirements
Qualified applicants must have each of the following by the time of application:
- Graduation or anticipated graduation from an Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited masters, post-master's, or doctoral level Family or NP program
- Certification by ANCC or AANP
- US citizenship
- State NP licensure
Required documents include: transcripts from NP program and any graduate-level programs, documentation of ANCC or AANP certification or eligibility, three letters of recommendation, and a personal essay. Competitive applicants will be interviewed. Please email to obtain applicant information.
*If accepted, students must graduate and receive board certification before beginning residency.
Applications are being accepted & positions filled as slots become available.
Please contact:
Primary Care:
James Blackwell, DNP, FNP-BC, Residency Program Director
Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency in Primary Care
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144
james.blackwell1@va.gov
Mental Health:
E. Natira Holmes, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, Residency Program Director
Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency in Mental Health
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144
erika.holmes@va.gov