Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive Through Event
When:
Mon. Nov 21, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
In front of building 9
Cost:
Free
Ken Garff's Salt Lake Imports Group is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive Through Event.
In front of building 9, VA Salt Lake City Campus (Click here for a map)
ID required to receive Thanksgiving meal at event. Acceptable IDs include: US Dept. of Veterans Affairs Medical Card, Veteran Identification Card, DOD Military ID.