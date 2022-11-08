 Skip to Content
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive Through Event

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive Through Event

When:

Mon. Nov 21, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

In front of building 9

Cost:

Free

Ken Garff's Salt Lake Imports Group is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive Through Event.  

10am-1pm (While supplies last)

Monday, November 21

In front of building 9, VA Salt Lake City Campus (Click here for a map)

ID required to receive Thanksgiving meal at event. Acceptable IDs  include: US Dept. of Veterans Affairs Medical Card, Veteran Identification Card, DOD Military ID.

