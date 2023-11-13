Skip to Content
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway for Veterans

Volunteers from Ken Garff provide donated Thanksgiving meals to Veterans in drive-through.

Thanksgiving Meal Drive-Through Giveaway Event for Veterans, Friday, November 17, at VA Salt Lake City

When:

Fri. Nov 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

In front of Building 9

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Ken Garff's Salt Lake Imports Group is hosting their 4th annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive Through Event.  

10am-12:30pm (While supplies last)

Friday, November 17

In front of building 9, VA Salt Lake City Campus (Click here for a map)

ID required to receive Thanksgiving meal at event. Acceptable IDs  include: US Dept. of Veterans Affairs Medical Card, Veteran Identification Card, DOD Military ID.

Thank you to the Ken Garff team, Lee's Marketplace, and our Center for Development and Civic Engagement team for organizing this event providing 500 Thanksgiving meals to our Veterans.

