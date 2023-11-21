Skip to Content

American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop

Annual Holiday Gift Shop for Veterans in financial need.

When:

Mon. Dec 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 8, Multipurpose Center

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Annual American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Monday, Dec. 4, 9 am to 3 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 9 am to 3 pm
Building 8, MultiPurpose Center (Campus Map Here)

Opportunity for outpatient clinic or hospitalized Veterans in financial need to select one Christmas gift at no charge for each of the following: Themselves, Spouse/partner, and  Up to 8 recipients in immediate family under 18 years of age.

Gifts will be available immediately to be taken at time of selection.

Shipping is no longer available.

