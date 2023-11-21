American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop

Annual Holiday Gift Shop for Veterans in financial need.

Annual American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Monday, Dec. 4, 9 am to 3 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 9 am to 3 pm

Building 8, MultiPurpose Center (Campus Map Here)

Opportunity for outpatient clinic or hospitalized Veterans in financial need to select one Christmas gift at no charge for each of the following: Themselves, Spouse/partner, and Up to 8 recipients in immediate family under 18 years of age.

Gifts will be available immediately to be taken at time of selection.

Shipping is no longer available.