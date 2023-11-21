American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop
Annual Holiday Gift Shop for Veterans in financial need.
When:
Mon. Dec 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 8, Multipurpose Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Annual American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop.
Monday, Dec. 4, 9 am to 3 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 9 am to 3 pm
Building 8, MultiPurpose Center (Campus Map Here)
Opportunity for outpatient clinic or hospitalized Veterans in financial need to select one Christmas gift at no charge for each of the following: Themselves, Spouse/partner, and Up to 8 recipients in immediate family under 18 years of age.
Gifts will be available immediately to be taken at time of selection.
