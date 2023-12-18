National Veteran Golden Age Games Informational Meeting

Information Meeting for Veterans Interest in Participating in the 2024 National Veteran Golden Age Games.

Interested in participating in the 2024 National Veteran Golden Age Games here in Salt Lake City?

VA Salt Lake City will be hosting an informational meeting about the games on Wednesday January 3, 2024, at 11:00 am in the Wellness Room in Building 8, George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. (Map Here)

To participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, you must be 55 years of age or older by December 31, 2024, eligible and enrolled with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

For a complete list of all the events visit: National Veterans Golden Age Games - National Veterans Sports Programs (va.gov)