Returning service member care
VA Salt Lake City health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jason Seegmiller LCSW
Transition & Care Management Program Manager
VA Salt Lake City health care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2150
Danica Richins LCSW
Polytrauma Case Manager
VA Salt Lake City health care
Phone: 801-582-1565 ext. 2038
Lance Hall LCSW
Clinical Case Manager
VA Salt Lake City health care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5219
Gloria Jensen LCSW
Clinical Case Manager
VA Salt Lake City health care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5246
Daniel Murchie
Transition Care Management Patient Advocate
VA Salt Lake City health care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4264
Care we provide at VA Salt Lake City
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Salt Lake City provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.