Salt Lake City Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Salt Lake City Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Call 801-266-1499 to schedule an appointment.
At this time our initial intake appointments are taking about 30 mins. After that appointments can range in time based upon your needs. Most individual and family appointments last about an hour and group meetings are about 1.5 hours.
Some same day services are available.
Walk-ins are welcome but we’d prefer you have an appointment.
Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
We are located on the first floor of the Hamlet Homes building.
Parking is available on the north side of the building.
We are across the street from the Murray City Fire Station in Suite 102.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
- Use this system map to find an efficient UTA bus or TRAX route.
- For more information about DAV shuttle services, call 801-582-1565 x2003 or x1027.
- For assistance with UTA Flextrans Paratransit service in Salt Lake and Davis counties call 801-287-7433 or visit UTA Flextrans Paratransit.
In the spotlight at Salt Lake City Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Telehealth and Virtual Visits
For the safety of our clients, staff, and community partners we offer virtual visits by phone, Web-ex, and Teams to help stop the spread of COVID 19. Currently all individual and group counseling, as well as meetups, are virtual.
Vietnam Veterans Continue to Heal through Group Therapy
In 2018 the public affairs team visited with with some of our local Vietnam Veterans to discuss why getting together with your peers is so important. See what our local Veterans say about group.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Salt Lake Vet Center recognizes that support from the home front can be key in the readjustment of a Veteran when they return from deployment. We provide couples and family counseling regardless of when you served. Listen to one Veteran's spouse talk about her experience at a Vet Center.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Salt Lake Vet Center provides both individual and group counseling to those who have have lost their loved ones. Please contact us at 801-266-1499 to schedule an appointment.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Salt Lake Vet Center is made up from a multi-disciplinary team of mental health professionals including but not limited to psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and peer support specialists.
We offer evidence based treatments as well as just a safe place to talk and have someone who can listen.
Our team also includes several Veterans who have deployed in service to our country.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Recovery is an ongoing, daily, and gradual process. Healing does not mean forgetting the traumatic experience or no longer having emotional pain when thinking about it. Rather, it is learning to understand the event, how to cope with your reactions and to move forward.
Healing can look like reduced intensity and frequency of symptoms, increased confidence in ability to cope with memories and reactions, and improved ability to manage emotions and relationships.
Our counselors at the Vet Center can help you through the recovery and healing process to help you thrive with either individual counseling sessions or support groups. The Murray and Ogden offices offer both virtual and in-person support groups that are open to all Vet Center eligible, female service members.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Vet Center staff uses evidence based therapies in the treatment of PTSD, including, but not limited to
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT),
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
Psycho-Educational Classes are available for caregivers, friends, and community partners.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Salt Lake Vet Center and Major Brent Taylor Ogden Outstation provide the following services to returning Veterans.
- Support to Yellow Ribbon Events
- Support to Command-sponsored events
- Information and Educational Briefings
- Resource Referral
- Bereavement Counseling
- Benefit explanation and referral
- Group and individual therapy
- Screening and referral for TBI, depression, etc
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Salt Lake Vet Center works hand in hand with the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System to provide substance abuse treatment in our community. For more information call the VA at 801-582-1565 x5405.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We can connect you with VA Homeless Veteran Outreach or call 801-990-9999.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety! If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255. Together we work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
The Salt Lake Vet Center has several key staff members that are trained to provide SAVE training to the community.
If you or your organization is interested in receiving free suicide prevention training please call 801-266-1499 and ask to speak with the Outreach Coordinator.
The Vet Center coordinates with the Salt Lake VA Medical Center as well as community organizations to provide interventions to assist the Veteran or service member in treatment.
For more information call the VA suicide prevention team at 801-582-1565 x2786.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Highlighted Vet Center Groups
- Coffee with Candace- "not as lean, not as mean, but still a marine" although this bumper sticker is geared towards the Marine Corps the message is the same for Veterans from all branches of service. This meetup allows Veterans to get together and just be themselves, it is a "safe space" to be a Vet and talk like a Veteran. Call for more information
- Karl's Virtual Meetup- this is a chance for our community partners to share what is available to Veterans and their families. In the past we have hosted, the Regional Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration(VBA), the co-creator of "The Veteran's Writing Foundation", and many others. Call for more information.
- See what our local Veterans say about group.
Community Resources
- If you need support or you're looking to help out some of our community's Veterans and service members visit the Utah Veterans Alliance 801-363-2955.
- Salt Lake VA Healthcare Network (SLCVAMC) 801-582-1565
- The SLC VAMC has released a new PSA about what is new within the health care network.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Here are a couple of ways that the Salt Lake Vet Center is helping to improve the quality of life for Veterans living in our community:
- We provide suicide prevention training to individuals as well as organizations.
- We advocate on behalf of the Veteran community on local, state, and national levels to improve the quality of life.
- We partner with first responders, local colleges and universities to offer Veteran culture classes to the faculty to help them understand the struggles that veterans and their families may face as well as dispel myths that have haunted or prevented Veterans from achieving their life goals.
If you are looking for specific answers to your benefit questions (both Federal and State) please visit the Utah State Department of Veteran and Military Affairs or call 801- 326-2372.
If you need support or you're looking to help out some of our community's Veterans and service members visit the Utah Veterans Alliance or call 801-363-2955.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.