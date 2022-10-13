Saturday Walk-In Vaccine Clinic for Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
October 13, 2022
Salt Lake City , UT — Flu season is here, and the St. George VA Community Clinic is offering a walk-in vaccine clinic for Veterans, Saturday, October 15. The clinic is offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine.
What: Vaccination Clinic
When: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday October 15
Where: St. George VA Community Clinic, 230 North 1680 East, Building N
St. George, UT 84790-2579
Who: All enrolled Veterans
Enrolled Veterans can also receive the seasonal flu vaccination at more than 60,000 locations through the Community Care Network in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care partners. Veterans can visit https://www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.asp to find locations to get a no-cost flu shot.
Clinic manager is available for interviews Friday, October 14. To arrange an interview, please contact the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Public Affairs Officer, Jeremy M. Laird, 801-419-5252 or email jeremy.laird@va.gov.
Jeremy M. Laird, Salt Lake City VA public affairs