This evidence-based, goal oriented therapy focuses on the enhancement of physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills, as well as, leisure development, adaptation to real or perceived barriers and reintegration back into the community with chosen life pursuits.

Inpatient

Substance Abuse (SARRTP) All Veterans receive Recreation Therapy services upon admission.

Psychiatric Units Providers on these units can refer to Recreation Therapy.

Physical Rehabilitation Providers on these units can refer to Recreation Therapy.



Outpatient

All Outpatient Veterans will need consults placed for the specific outpatient Recreation Therapy programs listed below.

These program’s missions are to optimize Veteran’s independence, community engagement, wellbeing, and quality of life. Adaptive recreation education and application allows Veterans to stretch beyond their perceived limitations.

We work with non-profits to plan, develop, manage, and implement sports, recreation, and leisure opportunities.