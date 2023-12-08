This evidence-based, goal oriented therapy focuses on the enhancement of physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills, as well as, leisure development, adaptation to real or perceived barriers and reintegration back into the community with chosen life pursuits.

Inpatient

Substance Abuse (SARRTP) All veterans receive Recreation Therapy services upon admission

Psychiatric Units Providers teams on these units can refer to Recreation Therapy

Physical Rehabilitation Providers teams on these units can refer to Recreation Therapy



Outpatient

All Outpatient Veterans will need consults placed for the specific outpatient Recreation Therapy programs listed below.