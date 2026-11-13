Recreation Therapy
Recreation Therapy is a treatment service designed to restore, remediate and rehabilitate a person’s level of functioning and independence in life activities, to promote health and wellness, and to reduce or eliminate the activity limitations/restrictions caused by an illness or disabling condition. This evidence-based, goal-oriented therapy focuses on the enhancement of physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills, as well as, leisure development, adaptation to real or perceived barriers and reintegration back into the community with chosen life pursuits.
This evidence-based, goal oriented therapy focuses on the enhancement of physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills, as well as, leisure development, adaptation to real or perceived barriers and reintegration back into the community with chosen life pursuits.
Inpatient
- Substance Abuse (SARRTP)
- All Veterans receive Recreation Therapy services upon admission.
- Psychiatric Units
- Providers on these units can refer to Recreation Therapy.
- Physical Rehabilitation
- Providers on these units can refer to Recreation Therapy.
Outpatient
All Outpatient Veterans will need consults placed for the specific outpatient Recreation Therapy programs listed below.
These program’s missions are to optimize Veteran’s independence, community engagement, wellbeing, and quality of life. Adaptive recreation education and application allows Veterans to stretch beyond their perceived limitations.
We work with non-profits to plan, develop, manage, and implement sports, recreation, and leisure opportunities.
- Substance Abuse (SOAR)
- Veterans with a substance abuse diagnosis and in active recovery who have completed either the inpatient SARRTP program or currently enrolled/graduates.
- Contact Number: 801-637-7883
- Trauma Recovery
- Veterans with diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and/ or Military Sexual Trauma (MST).
- Contact number: 801-573-7814
- Adaptive Sports
- Veterans with Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), Amputations, Legally Blind/ Visual Impairments, Hemiparesis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson Disease, Cerebrovascular Accident CVA - Stroke with residual, and/ or other neurological disorders causing disabling neuromuscular function
- The adaptive sports program is for both those wanting to participate for leisure as well as those for competition.
- Contact Number: 801-635-5047
Recreation Therapy Internship Program
The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System offers excellent internship opportunities in the summer, spring, and fall semesters for students who are pursuing a degree in Recreation Therapy. Learn more about the Recreation Therapy Internship Program.