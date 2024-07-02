VA Health Connect
Did you know you can reach a VA care team every day and 24/7? Veterans who receive their care with VA Salt Lake City Health Care System can call 801-582-1565 to reach VA Health Connect, VA’s 24/7 support that makes it easier for you to access the right care, right now.
Getting started with VA Health Connect
VA Health Connect creates access when you need quick, reliable health care services, but not in-person treatment.
When you call 801-582-1565, you will connect with VA professionals who have access to the same tools and training as your VA health care team. You also continue to have access to the full range of in-person services available through your local VA health care facilities.
VA Health Connect is not a substitute for an emergency department. If you have a medical or mental health emergency, please call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 then Press 1, or go to the nearest emergency department.
How to use VA Health Connect
Call 801-582-1565 or your local VA medical center directly and select the service you need. You can also download the VA Health Chat app to text with a VA Health Connect provider. VA Health Chat operates 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays).
Then, you will be connected to the right VA Health Connect staff to fulfill your needs.
Accessing Tele Emergency Care
We recognize you may need an emergency care option to address issues that are pressing, but not so pressing they require an immediate, in-person ER visit — which is when Tele Emergency Care (Tele-EC) can help. Tele-EC is available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When you call VA Health Connect, a nurse can connect you to Tele-EC if you need to speak with an emergency care provider. The provider can guide you through a physical exam through a video visit and then recommend treatment — or advise you to go to the nearest emergency department immediately if the situation calls for it. Through Tele-EC, an ambulance can be sent to your location.
VA Health Connect core services
VA Health Connect gives you additional choices for your scheduling, clinical and pharmacy needs. VA Health Connect gives you and your caregivers 24/7 on-demand access to administrative and clinical services to address health care needs over the phone and by video.
Scheduling and Administration
This service allows you to speak with VA Health Connect staff 24/7 for non-clinical needs including:
- General Veterans Health Administration (VHA) information.
- Scheduling, rescheduling or cancelling an appointment.
- Pharmacy, social work and lab/vaccine clinics.
You can access Scheduling and Administration by calling 801-582-1565 or your local VA medical center. Follow the automated prompts to connect with scheduling support.
Speak with a nurse
With VA Health Connect, you can speak with a registered nurse (RN) 24/7 to discuss health symptoms and concerns.
VA Health Connect RNs employ standardized, physician-approved processes and evidence-based clinical decision tools to assess your symptoms, deliver health information and education and provide recommendations for the best course of action.
Based on clinical need and availability, RNs coordinate warm handoffs or refer you to other VA Health Connect services, such as pharmacy, scheduling and administration, VA medical center staff and emergency services.
Virtual Clinic Visits
Through Virtual Clinic Visits (VCV), you can get a same-day virtual visit with a medical provider to discuss your health care needs.
After speaking with a nurse and receiving a referral, you will be contacted by a telehealth technician who will assist you in creating a virtual care appointment that aligns with your clinical need, schedule, physical location and available technology (if an in-person appointment is not required or preferred).
Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are available to evaluate, assess, diagnose, counsel, treat and refer you for urgent care via phone or video visits.
Embedded VCV providers within clinical contact centers provide clinically meaningful first contact resolution (FCR) and improve resource utilization by decreasing unnecessary visits to primary care, urgent care (UC) or the emergency department.
Pharmacy Services
Through Pharmacy Services, you can connect with pharmacists and pharmacy technicians for medication-related support.
Use Pharmacy Services for all medication and prescription needs, such as medication questions, order details and processing, medication refills, medication renewal requests and coordinating prescriptions received outside VA.
You can access Pharmacy Services by calling 801-582-1565 or your local VA medical center. Follow the automated prompts to connect with pharmacy support.
Frequently asked questions
Have a question? Reference these Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for quick and helpful answers to common VA Health Connect questions.
VA Health Connect is available 24/7 and 365 nationwide and makes it easier for Veterans to access health care.
Veterans and their families and caregivers can make an appointment, speak to a nurse, meet with a medical provider and get help with prescriptions by calling 801-582-1565 or your local VA medical center. You can also download the VA Health Chat app to text with a VA Health Connect provider. VA Health Chat operates 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays).
Call 801-582-1565 or your local VA medical center to connect with VA Health Connect. You can also download the VA Health Chat app to text with a VA Health Connect provider. VA Health Chat operates 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays).
VA is currently working toward that goal. Veterans can get immediate help by calling 801-582-1565 or your local VA medical center to connect with VA Health Connect. You can also download the VA Health Chat app to text with a VA Health Connect provider. VA Health Chat operates 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays).
You should choose phone or chat based on how you prefer to communicate.
VA Health Connect is available 24/7 and allows you to pick up the phone and talk to a person immediately by calling 801-582-1565 or your local VA medical center. Or you can text a provider using the VA Health Chat app from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays).
VA Health Connect uses VA Video Connect (VVC) during Virtual Clinic Visits.
VVC is a secure videoconferencing app designed to help Veterans and their caregivers quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers through live video on any computer or mobile device with an internet connection. It allows Veterans to conduct real-time video appointments with their VA providers.