Complementary and Integrative Health

Biofeedback is an individualized mind-body intervention, using equipment to monitor physiological information (i.e., heart-rate, breathing, muscle tension, sweat gland activity, temperature) to enhance awareness and help train for improved self-management of symptoms.

Neurofeedback (or EEG biofeedback) is a type of biofeedback that specifically uses brain wave signals to bring about healthy state changes such as attention/focus, drowsiness, emotion regulation, cognitive clarity, motivation, and fatigue.

Biofeedback is especially suited for Veterans who are motivated to increase awareness of how their physiology is affected by their presenting symptoms, and to develop a self-management routine of skills that are generalizable to daily life. Clinical biofeedback sessions involve interaction between a provider, a client wearing surface level electrodes, and a computer providing feedback from body-derived signals.