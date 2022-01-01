San Antonio Northwest Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more San Antonio Northwest Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Currently we are conducting in person, virtual , and telephone appointments as needed.
If this is your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center you can expect to:
- Receive and be required to complete an optional intake packet which includes Vet Center consent, confidentiality agreement, demographic information, release of information, and assessments as appropriate.
- Be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- Establish and develop a treatment plan with your counselor that is appropriate to your needs.
- Schedule follow-up appointments as determined by your counselor.
Walk-ins are welcome or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
All in person visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and be required to wear a mask inside the building.
You do not need to be registered for health care at the VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have
We are located on the West side of San Antonio (78254) . We are a storefront location with two different entrances.
- If traveling North on 1604, take the Braun Rd. exit and turn right into the parking lot just before reaching Starbucks. Drive straight and take a left in front of Fast Eddies. The Vet Center is located on the right hand side just beyond First Steps Pediatric clinic.
- If traveling South on 1604, take the Braun Rd. /New Guilbeau Rd. exit. Take a left at the light and continue down Braun Rd. Turn right into the parking lot just after the Shell station. The Vet Center is located on the left hand side just past the Urgent Care storefront.
- Accessible parking spaces are available.
Local Transit System
If you are in need of transportation, we have multiple bus routes through out San Antonio. This organization is called VIA. Please visit VIA Metropolitan Transit or call 210-362-2020 to find what routes will work best for you.
Rides 4 Texas Heroes
This is a program for Veterans and their spouses to request a ride if they are in need. You will need to register with their program and give them 48 hour notice of any trips being requested. Learn more by visiting Alamo Area Council of Governments To schedule a ride, call 888-724-8387.
In the spotlight at San Antonio Northwest Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Monthly food distribution for low income Veterans
The NW San Antonio Vet Center collaborates each month with Soldiers’ Angels for a Veteran food distribution for low-income Veterans. This is a monthly event that is held in San Antonio on the 3rd Thursday of each month.
Several unique groups offered at our Vet Center
- Equine Therapy
- Music Therapy
- Women’s Hiking
- Recreation and socializing crafts group
Groups are by counselor recommendation.
For more information call 210-688-0606
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The NW San Antonio Vet Center has Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists and specially trained counselors to assist Veterans and family members to create effective and practical plans for personal growth
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The NW San Antonio Vet Center offers grief and bereavement counseling services to family members of Veterans for the following:
- Receiving Vet Center counseling services at the time of the Veteran's death
- Families of service members who died while on active duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The NW San Antonio Vet Center offers individual and group counseling for Veterans and service members as needed
Note: Groups are by counselor recommendation.
- Vietnam Support Group
- GWOT (Global War on Terrorism) Group
- Multiple Mixed PTSD Group
- Psychotherapy Groups
Specialty Care includes:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Call us for any further information at 210-688-0606.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer assessment and treatment support such as one on one counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA Medical Center (VAMC) or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Call us at 210-688-0606 to learn about treatment options.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Vet Center offers guidance in many different areas of a Veterans transition process. We work with both active and non-active service members in obtaining resources the Veteran/service member has earned. Below is a list of important resource a Veteran/service member might need:
Benefits
- The Texas Vet Commission Claims Benefits Advisors are available statewide to help you process your VA claim. These services are free of charge, and the Benefits Advisors are all Veterans who have chosen to serve their fellow Veterans and Veteran families. All their Benefits Advisors are well versed on communicating your unique situation to the VA efficiently and effectively.
- Phone number: 512-463-6564
The Bexar County Veterans Service Office
- The Bexar County Military and Veterans Services Center takes appointments for benefits counseling and referral services. Contact the office to set up an appointment
- Phone number: 210-335-6775
- by e-mail: Vets@Bexar.org
Education
- This program provided will enable student Veterans to make a smooth transition to college life and successfully complete their educational programs. They can also help with Job placement assistance and referrals to state employment agencies. This organization will help a Veteran with any educational questions they may have.
- Phone number: 210-458-8081
Enrollment into Health Care
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
-
Phone number: 210-617-5300 *0 will get you to a front desk representative
-
Member Services phone number: 877-222-8387
Employment and Housing services
Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG)
- The Alamo Service Connection (ASC) staff can help with getting Veterans connected to useful resources, and one-on-one assistance with programs like: Medicare, Social Security, legal aid, housing assistance, home repairs, residential support services, assistance with emergency household expenses, and access to transportation services available in our region.
- Phone: 210-362-5200
American GI Forum/National Veterans
- This organization works with recently discharged Veterans, Veterans with a physical or psychological disability that creates a barrier to employment, homeless Veterans, and Veterans that are ex-offenders now trying to regain a role in society
- Phone 210-223-4088
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
South Texas Veterans Health Care System - Villa Serena
- Villa Serena offers help for Veterans with a chronic mental illness or substance abuse addiction by providing inpatient and outpatient treatment.
- Phone: 210-331-7473
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
You can also reach a live caring VA responder to talk to , who is ready to listen, and help via Chat or you can text 838255.
This resource is a Confidential link and still falls under HIPAA Privacy Rule.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The NW San Antonio Vet Center takes pride in our community involvement and community engagement. We have the unique opportunity to offer services to the community of San Antonio and surrounding areas via our Mobile Vet Center (MVC). The MVC sets up wherever there are Veterans, service members, and family members in need of services. The Vet Center reaches across many different counties to serve our Veteran’s needs. We are able to reach the follow counties within our catchment area : Bandera, Bexar, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Medina, Menard, Real, Sutton, and Uvalde. The MVC can be requested outside our catchment area if needed.
In the event of a natural disaster the MVC can and has been used for its extraordinary communications capabilities and versatility it provides in an emergency situation.
Each MVC includes confidential counseling spaces for direct services. It also offers a state-of-the-art satellite communication package. This includes fully encrypted tele-conferencing equipment, access to all VA systems, and connectivity to emergency response systems. Vet Center staff regularly collaborates with VA partners to create a single VA Footprint at events to ensure access to all available VA services and benefits.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
NW San Antonio Vet Center offers virtual counseling and outreach through VA Video Connect and Doximity.
For our Veterans living in rural areas, this is a great resource to utilize because transportation can be a struggle and our facility may not be close to the Veteran's residence.
If you have any question please call 210-688-0606.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.