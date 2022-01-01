San Antonio Northwest Vet Center

Currently we are conducting in person, virtual , and telephone appointments as needed.

If this is your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center you can expect to:

Receive and be required to complete an optional intake packet which includes Vet Center consent, confidentiality agreement, demographic information, release of information, and assessments as appropriate.

Be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

Establish and develop a treatment plan with your counselor that is appropriate to your needs.

Schedule follow-up appointments as determined by your counselor.

Walk-ins are welcome or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.

All in person visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and be required to wear a mask inside the building.