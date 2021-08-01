San Bernardino Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more San Bernardino Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- If you would like to schedule an appointment give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a time that works best for you to meet with a member of our staff. Appointments can be made by calling 909-801-5762.
- Ask about additional hours to meet your needs.
- We are currently screening all in-person visitors for Covid-19 symptoms, and masks are required inside the building.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
- We have a large well-lit parking area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
- We are located inside Summit at Tri-City Business Center, upon entrance please make an immediate left and follow the road until you arrive. We are between Apex Pediatrics and IDC Orthodontics. Directly behind Hilton Garden Inn.
- Accessible parking and entrance to Vet Center for those with mobility issues is available.
Bus: The Omnitrans bus lines have stops within walking distance to the San Bernardino Vet Center.
Visit Omnitrans Route 305 Map and Schedule for more information.
In the spotlight at San Bernardino Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
San Bernardino Vet Center - Medical Legal Partnership (MLP)
MLP’s address certain legal needs that have a negative impact on a person’s health. Please call for more information 909-801-5762.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Veterans often benefit greatly when family members in counseling process. The San Bernardino Vet Center honors family members who support our veterans.
In defining family and couples, family is whomever the Veteran determines is their significant other or family member.
Family Playroom is available and designed to help you monitor your child while conducting a counseling session. Our Family Playroom is available and designed to help you monitor your child through a window while conducting a counseling session with quiet and privacy. There are plenty of games, puzzles, and game consoles for children to enjoy.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you are having trouble adjusting to a difficult life change or someone close to you has passed away, the San Bernardino Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty.
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss.
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Specialty care includes
- Era-specific Groups (Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq)
- Women’s Group
- Recreational Groups
- Breakfast Group
We integrate techniques of the following therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the San Bernardino Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Specialty care includes
- Helping Veterans manage their anger, stress, anxiety, and other symptoms
- Helping Veterans and their families improve their relationships
- Helping Veterans gain and maintain employment or acquire benefits
- Helping Veterans stay engaged through activities
We integrate techniques of the following therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The San Bernardino Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide supportive counseling for those who suffer from substance related issues.
Specialty care includes
- Helping Veterans manage their sobriety, stress, and other symptoms
- Helping Veterans and their families improve their relationships
- Helping Veterans gain and maintain employment or acquire benefits
- Helping Veterans stay clean and sober
We integrate techniques of the following therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Family Systems Therapy
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To complement our counseling services, the San Bernardino Vet Center partners with entities such as:
- Local Businesses
- Veteran Service Organizations
- State, County and local government
- Military Bases
- Local Recruiting Stations
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
You can schedule a phone or video appointment by calling 909-801-5762.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.