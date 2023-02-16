Toxic Exposure Information & Screening Event

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, VA San Diego Healthcare System and San Diego Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office will host a PACT Act event to inform all Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and to encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits. VA healthcare and VBA benefits staff will be present to help Veterans apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA healthcare.

Four activity stations will be available to assist Veterans.

VA Healthcare Eligibility & Enrollment Station: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening Station: phase I screenings that involve a series of questions, but no physical tests Compensation & Pension/Benefits Station: learn about general VA benefits and VA compensation claims VBA Claims Clinic Station: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring)

Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier:

Copies of their DD214 documents, available online or viewable at the event

Complete the VA 10-10ez form ahead of time

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.

Free parking is available in the garage ramp behind the clinic.