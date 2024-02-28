Veterans Affairs Outreach in Campo, CA

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the VA San Diego Healthcare System will host an event to share a variety of information and resources with Veterans in the southeastern part of San Diego County. The event takes place between 11:00am and 2:00pm in the San Ysidro Health Mountain Health Community Center, 976 Sheridan Road, Campo CA 91906.

Several stations will be available to assist Veterans.

VBA Claims Clinic: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) VA Healthcare Eligibility & Enrollment: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening: phase I screenings that involve a series of questions, but no physical tests Suicide Prevention: learn ways to minimize the threat of Veteran suicide through awareness and easy to access emergency communications and no cost emergency mental health care. National Cemeteries – gain information about burial benefits and how to apply.

Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier:

Copies of their DD214 documents, available online or viewable at the event

Complete the VA 10-10ez form ahead of time

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor receives the health care and benefits they have earned.

We strongly encourage all Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to register in advance for the event with an email to SDCVAMCPublicAffairs@va.gov. Just let us know that you’ll be there and feel free to ask any questions in advance.