Veterans Affairs Outreach in Imperial, CA

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the VA San Diego Healthcare System hosts an event to share a variety of information and resources with Veterans in Imperial County. The event takes place between 11:00am and 1:00pm in Veterans Memorial Hall, 247 S Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA 92251.

Several stations will be available to assist Veterans.

VBA Claims Clinic: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) VA Healthcare Benefits & Enrollment: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening: we will collect Veteran names and follow-up to schedule Toxic Exposure screenings Military to VA (M2VA): resources for servicemembers soon to separate/just separated in the past few years Suicide Prevention: learn ways to minimize the threat of Veteran suicide through awareness and easy to access emergency communications and no cost emergency mental health care. National Cemeteries – gain information about burial benefits and how to apply.

Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier:

Copies of their DD214 documents, available online or viewable at the event

Complete the VA 10-10ez form ahead of time

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor receives the health care and benefits they have earned.

We strongly encourage all Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to register in advance for the event with an email to SDCVAMCPublicAffairs@va.gov. Just let us know that you’ll be there and feel free to ask any questions in advance.