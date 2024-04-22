Veteran Event in Valley Center
Come Learn about Veteran Healthcare and Benefits!
When:
Fri. May 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm PT
Where:
Indian Health Center Rincon/Valley Center
50100 Golsh Road
Valley Center, CA
Cost:
Free
On Friday, May 3, 2024, the VA San Diego Healthcare System hosts an event to share a variety of information and resources with Veterans in the Valley center area of San Diego County. Several information/resource stations will be available to assist Veterans.
- VBA Claims Clinic: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring)
- VA Healthcare Benefits & Enrollment: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring)
- PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening: we will collect Veteran names and follow-up to schedule Toxic Exposure screenings
- Military to VA (M2VA): resources for servicemembers soon to separate/just separated in the past few years
- Suicide Prevention: learn ways to minimize the threat of Veteran suicide through awareness and easy to access emergency communications and no cost emergency mental health care.
- Caregiver Support: Information and resources for those who provide care for Veterans.
- National Cemeteries – gain information about burial benefits and how to apply.
Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier:
- Copies of their DD214 documents, available online or viewable at the event
- Complete the VA 10-10ez form ahead of time