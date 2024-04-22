Skip to Content

Veteran Event in Valley Center

Aerial shot of Indian Health Service facility in Rincon/Valley Center

Come Learn about Veteran Healthcare and Benefits!

When:

Fri. May 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm PT

Where:

Indian Health Center Rincon/Valley Center

50100 Golsh Road

Valley Center, CA

Cost:

Free

On Friday, May 3, 2024, the VA San Diego Healthcare System hosts an event to share a variety of information and resources with Veterans in the Valley center area of San Diego County. Several information/resource stations will be available to assist Veterans.

  1. VBA Claims Clinic: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring)
  2. VA Healthcare Benefits & Enrollment: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring)
  3. PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening: we will collect Veteran names and follow-up to schedule Toxic Exposure screenings
  4. Military to VA (M2VA): resources for servicemembers soon to separate/just separated in the past few years
  5. Suicide Prevention: learn ways to minimize the threat of Veteran suicide through awareness and easy to access emergency communications and no cost emergency mental health care.
  6. Caregiver Support: Information and resources for those who provide care for Veterans.
  7. National Cemeteries – gain information about burial benefits and how to apply.

Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier:

