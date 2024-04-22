Veteran Event in Valley Center Come Learn about Veteran Healthcare and Benefits! When: Fri. May 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm PT Where: Indian Health Center Rincon/Valley Center 50100 Golsh Road Valley Center, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Indian Health Center Rincon/Valley Center Cost: Free





On Friday, May 3, 2024, the VA San Diego Healthcare System hosts an event to share a variety of information and resources with Veterans in the Valley center area of San Diego County. Several information/resource stations will be available to assist Veterans.

VBA Claims Clinic: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) VA Healthcare Benefits & Enrollment: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening: we will collect Veteran names and follow-up to schedule Toxic Exposure screenings Military to VA (M2VA): resources for servicemembers soon to separate/just separated in the past few years Suicide Prevention: learn ways to minimize the threat of Veteran suicide through awareness and easy to access emergency communications and no cost emergency mental health care. Caregiver Support: Information and resources for those who provide care for Veterans. National Cemeteries – gain information about burial benefits and how to apply.

Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier: