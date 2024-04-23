Veteran Event in San Diego
Come Learn about Veteran Healthcare and Benefits!
When:
Thu. May 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
San Diego American Indian Community Health Center
2630 1st Ave
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the VA San Diego Healthcare System hosts an event to share a variety of information and resources with Veterans in San Diego. Several information/resource stations will be available to assist Veterans as listed below and more.
- VBA Claims Clinic: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring)
- VA Healthcare Benefits & Enrollment: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring)
- PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening: Toxic Exposure screening questions
- Military to VA (M2VA): resources for servicemembers soon to separate/just separated in the past few years
- Suicide Prevention: learn ways to minimize the threat of Veteran suicide through awareness and easy to access emergency communications and no cost emergency mental health care.
- Caregiver Support: Information and resources for those who provide care for Veterans.
- National Cemeteries – gain information about burial benefits and how to apply.
Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier:
- Copies of their DD214 documents, available online or viewable at the event
- Complete the VA 10-10ez form ahead of time
This event is open to ALL Veterans!