Veteran Event in San Diego Come Learn about Veteran Healthcare and Benefits! When: Thu. May 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT Where: San Diego American Indian Community Health Center 2630 1st Ave San Diego, CA Get directions on Google Maps to San Diego American Indian Community Health Center Cost: Free





On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the VA San Diego Healthcare System hosts an event to share a variety of information and resources with Veterans in San Diego. Several information/resource stations will be available to assist Veterans as listed below and more.

VBA Claims Clinic: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) VA Healthcare Benefits & Enrollment: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what Veterans need to bring) PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening: Toxic Exposure screening questions Military to VA (M2VA): resources for servicemembers soon to separate/just separated in the past few years Suicide Prevention: learn ways to minimize the threat of Veteran suicide through awareness and easy to access emergency communications and no cost emergency mental health care. Caregiver Support: Information and resources for those who provide care for Veterans. National Cemeteries – gain information about burial benefits and how to apply.

Veterans should bring the following documents to make the process easier:

Copies of their DD214 documents, available online or viewable at the event

Complete the VA 10-10ez form ahead of time

This event is open to ALL Veterans!