Health services

Allergy, asthma and immunology We offer services and treatment for Veterans with allergies, asthma and other immune system conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include: Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust, and other allergies

Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction

Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe

Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways

Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders

Anesthesia The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include: General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures

Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery

Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you’re under anesthesia

Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation

Coordinating care with your other health care professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about VA hearing aids

Cancer care VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like: Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue

Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells

Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer

Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors

Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Chiropractic Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like: Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function

Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves

Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue

COVID-19 vaccines Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19 We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff

Booster shots for eligible Veterans and staff Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA San Diego For COVID testing, please contact your primary care team.

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Depending on level of eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal (gum and supporting tissue) care

Routine and advanced endodontic (root canal) care

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like: Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system

Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases

Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working

Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system

24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Check out VA San Diego's MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans YouTube video

YouTube video Find our more information about VA San Diego's MOVE weight management program Learn more about MOVE!

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Eating disorders

Digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative illnesses

Sports injuries

Pain management If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include: Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication

Prescribing and supervising your use of medications

Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain

Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like: Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation

Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief

Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain

Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills

Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury We provide a thoughtful, wide-ranging approach to treating Veterans who have injuries to multiple body systems caused by a single event. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer: Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation

State-of-the-art prosthetics

Psychological and psychosocial services

Ongoing case management services

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA San Diego health care VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Wheelchair Repair Shop Information Repair Shop Schedule (no appointment needed): Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Emergency Repairs (appointment only): Tuesday and Thursday

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Senior Wheelchair Technician: Emergency Vendor Support: Learn more. Check out our instructional videos for the back brace, knee brace, ankle brace, shoe inserts, compression stockings and butler.

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA San Diego health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray (walk-in) La Jolla hours are 24/7. Kearny Mesa hours are 7:30am-4:45pm, Monday-Friday Oceanside hours are 7:30am-4:00pm, last patient taken at 3:45 p.m.

Ultrasound - by appointment only; some procedures available in the Kearny Mesa & Oceanside VA Clinics.

Computer tomography (CT) - by appointment only; some procedures available in the Kearny Mesa VA Clinic; not available in Oceanside VA Clinic.

Mammography (mammograms) - by appointment only; not available in Kearny Mesa & Oceanside VA Clinics.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - by appointment only; some procedures available in the Oceanside VA Clinic; not available in Kearny Mesa VA Clinic.

Positron emission tomography (PET) - by appointment only; not available in Kearny Mesa & Oceanside VA Clinics.

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

Community Living Center-Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)/Short-Term Acute Rehabilitation

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care

Rheumatology Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include: Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

Lupus, gout, and scleroderma

Sleep medicine Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can: Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders

Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate

Study your brain waves during sleep

Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness

Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab

Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep

Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care You can successfully change your tobacco use. Our goal is to provide support and strategies in addition to FDA approved medications from your primary care doctor. These include: Counseling in person or by phone

Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies

SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support

Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free Learn more about our tobacco treatment program Learn more about how to quit

Spinal cord injuries and disorders If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA San Diego health care VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. Pressure ulcers

Pneumonia

Blood clots

Bladder and sexual issues

Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems

Sexual issues VA San Diego Spinal Cord Injury and Associated Disorders (SCI/D) Rehabilitation Services Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system