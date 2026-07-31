Skip to Content

Health services

VA San Diego Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service. Notice to Patients Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call (800) 633-2322.

Primary care

Select a topic to learn more.

Complementary and integrative health

Complementary and integrative approaches like acupuncture, yoga, and meditation can improve mental health, help you manage pain, and promote wellness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We also provide alternative medicine instead of traditional medical treatments, like using herbs rather than prescription drugs to treat cancer. We offer treatments, like:

  • Natural products and special diets
  • Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
  • Acupuncture and acupressure

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. 

  • Our emergency department provides immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies including, mental health emergencies, 24/7.
     

For mental health emergencies, Veterans may also:

  • Contact the Veteran Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1 or by texting 838255.
  • Visit our Psychiatric Emergency Clinic form 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:

  • Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
  • Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
  • Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
  • Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
  • Primary care checkups

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick-up new prescriptions in-person
  • Receive medication information and medication counseling
  • Refill prescriptions online, over the phone, or by mail
    • Online using MyHealtheVet
    • By phone by calling  858-552-4390
    • By mail by returning your refill slip to: 
      VA San Diego Healthcare System
      Pharmacy Service
      3350 La Jolla Village Drive
      San Diego, CA 92161

Learn more about pharmacy services at VA San Diego

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

 

Notice to Patients
Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call .

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Mental health care

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:

  • Rehabilitation
  • Health maintenance
  • Community support
  • Resources

Learn more about our VA treatment programs

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Learn more about military sexual trauma

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders

Learn more about PTSD

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

Select a topic to learn more.

Allergy, asthma and immunology

We offer services and treatment for Veterans with allergies, asthma and other immune system conditions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We diagnose, evaluate, and treat your asthma, allergies, and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:

  • Skin tests, blood tests, and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust, and other allergies
  • Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction
  • Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe
  • Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways
  • Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders

Anesthesia

The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include:

  • General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures
  • Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery
  • Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you’re under anesthesia
  • Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation
  • Coordinating care with your other health care professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Cancer care

VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:

  • Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
  • Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
  • Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
  • Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
  • Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:

  • Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
  • Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
  • Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue

COVID-19 vaccines

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19

We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

  • COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
  • Booster shots for eligible Veterans and staff

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA San Diego

For COVID testing, please contact your primary care team.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Depending on level of eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal (gum and supporting tissue) care
  • Routine and advanced endodontic (root canal) care

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:

  • Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
  • Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
  • Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
  • Referrals for complex conditions
  • Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:

  • Self-management, education, and support classes
  • Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
  • Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:

  • Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
  • Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
  • Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
  • 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

Learn more about MOVE!

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Eating disorders
  • Digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative illnesses
  • Sports injuries

Pain management

If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:

  • Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
  • Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
  • Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
  • Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Palliative and hospice care

Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:

  • Pain and symptom management
  • Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
  • Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
  • Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
  • Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

  • Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
  • Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
  • Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
  • Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
  • Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
  • Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury

We provide a thoughtful, wide-ranging approach to treating Veterans who have injuries to multiple body systems caused by a single event.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:

  • Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation
  • State-of-the-art prosthetics
  • Psychological and psychosocial services
  • Ongoing case management services

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
     

Wheelchair Repair Shop Information

Repair Shop Schedule (no appointment needed):

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Emergency Repairs (appointment only):

Tuesday and Thursday 
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Senior Wheelchair Technician:

Emergency Vendor Support:

Learn more. Check out our instructional videos for the back brace, knee brace, ankle brace, shoe inserts, compression stockings and butler. 

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • X-ray (walk-in)
    • La Jolla hours are 24/7.
    • Kearny Mesa hours are 7:30am-4:45pm, Monday-Friday
    • Oceanside hours are 7:30am-4:00pm, last patient taken at 3:45 p.m.
  • Ultrasound - by appointment only; some procedures available in the Kearny Mesa & Oceanside VA Clinics.
  • Computer tomography (CT) - by appointment only; some procedures available in the Kearny Mesa VA Clinic; not available in Oceanside VA Clinic. 
  • Mammography (mammograms) - by appointment only; not available in Kearny Mesa & Oceanside VA Clinics.
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - by appointment only; some procedures available in the Oceanside VA Clinic; not available in Kearny Mesa VA Clinic.  
  • Positron emission tomography (PET) - by appointment only; not available in Kearny Mesa & Oceanside VA Clinics.

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

Learn more about VA long-term care

Rheumatology

Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus

Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:

  • Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
  • Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
  • Lupus, gout, and scleroderma

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:

  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
  • Study your brain waves during sleep
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

You can successfully change your tobacco use. Our goal is to provide support and strategies in addition to FDA approved medications from your primary care doctor. These include:

  • Counseling in person or by phone
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free

Learn more about our tobacco treatment program

Learn more about how to quit

Spinal cord injuries and disorders

If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.

  • Pressure ulcers
  • Pneumonia
  • Blood clots
  • Bladder and sexual issues
  • Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
  • Sexual issues

VA San Diego Spinal Cord Injury and Associated Disorders (SCI/D) Rehabilitation Services

Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:

  • Kidneys
  • Bladder
  • Ureter and urethra
  • Male reproductive organs

Social programs and services

Select a topic to learn more.

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our Veteran experience / patient advocates program representatives work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a Veteran experience / patient advocate

 

Notice to Patients

Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call .

Recreation and creative arts therapy

We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.

  • Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
  • Animal interaction
  • Music, art, and crafts
  • Community outings
  • Exercise, sports, and games
  • Gardening and leisure education

Registry exams

If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:

  • Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
  • Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
  • Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
  • Gulf War (1990s to present)
  • Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
  • Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)

Learn more about VA Health Registry

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re transitioning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Case management and care coordination
  • Crisis intervention
  • Housing resources
  • Substance abuse and mental health care
  • Caregiver support
  • Advanced directives

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records

Learn more about our My HealtheVet

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health, Audiology, Pharmacy, Social Work, Nutrition, Gastroenterology
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation, Sleep Medicine, Weight Management, Pain Management
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Travel reimbursement

If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we may be able to repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).

File a claim online through the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS). You’ll access this system through the AccessVA Travel Claim portal.

Watch our videos on how to use BTSSS (YouTube)

Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement

Veteran Readiness and Employment programs

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:

  • Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
  • Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
  • Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills

Learn more about VA vocational rehabilitation

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA San Diego health care

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Health and Wellness coaching to help you reach your goals
  • Battlefield Acupuncture or “BFA” to help you manage your pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Guided imagery
  • Biofeedback
  • Mantram
  • Reiki energy healing
  • Tai Chi and Yoga classes

Discover how our whole health approach empowers you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life.

Learn more about VA whole health