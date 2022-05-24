VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees

PRESS RELEASE

May 24, 2022

San Diego , CA — Today, VA San Diego Healthcare System implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part of VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with the CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and the percentage of positive tests.

Starting this week, Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center is at level - high. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.

“Our Veterans deserve a safe environment while receiving care at our facilities during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Dr. Robert Smith, director. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary:

High:

Masks are required Screenings will be performed by staff at the entrance Care team-approved visitors only Physical distancing is required

Please visit https://www.va.gov/san-diego-health-care/ or call (858) 552 8585 for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine its VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels.