Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at San Francisco VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Are you a Veteran and new to VA?
Contact us today to schedule an appointment
New Patient Hotline: 415-750-2281
Patient help and resources
San Francisco VA Health Care System offers services at the following locations:
San Francisco VA Medical Center, Downtown San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Eureka, Ukiah, Clearlake, Oakland, and San Bruno
Contact us today to schedule an appointment:
New Patient Hotline: 415-750-2281
New Patient Handbook Welcome Packet available to download. Learn about the resources available if you are new to VA.
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care, resolving an issue with VA, or want to report a concern to hospital management, reach out to one of our trained patient advocates. Call
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your San Francisco VA Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Nurse Advice Line
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Call our 24 hour nurse advice line at 800-733-0502.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at San Francisco VA Health Care System.
Mailing address
VA San Francisco Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
Main phone numbers
Local: 415-221-4810
Toll-free: 800-733-0502
New Patient Scheduling Hotline:
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
The Department of Veterans Affairs established 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to help Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and survivors understand and access the broad spectrum of VA benefits and services.
Call 1-800-MyVA411 for information about:
- COVID-19 updates
- Health care eligibility and enrollment
- VA benefits, such as disability, compensation and pension, education programs, caregiver support, insurance, home loans, and burial headstones and markers among others
- The nearest VA medical centers, benefits offices or cemeteries to Veterans, VA Medical Center operational updates and connection to VA Medical Center operators
- Directory assistance and technical support for www.VA.gov
- Debt and payment options
A – F
Admissions Office
Advice Nurse
VA Health Connect
Agent Cashier
Audiology/Speech Pathology
Billing
Cardiology
Caregiver Support Coordinator
Chaplain Services
Clearlake VA Clinic
Community Care Office
Compensation and Pension
Disabled Veterans of America (DAV) Transportation Coordinator
Dental Service
Dermatology
Diabetes Care
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Eligibility/Enrollment
Epilepsy Center of Excellence
Eureka VA Clinic
Eye Clinic
G – M
GI Clinic
Gastroenterology
General Practice Residency (GPR) Program
Geriatrics Clinic
Hand Clinic
Healthy Heart Program
Hematology/Oncology
Hepatitis C Clinic
Hoptel
Hospital Medicine
Human Resources
Hypertension Clinic
Infectious Diseases Clinic
Information Desk
or Dial 0
Laboratory Medicine Service
LGBT Program
Lost and Found
Main Hospital
Medical Practice
Member Services
Mental Health
Metabolic/Endocrine
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
Movement Disorders
My HealtheVet Coordinator
N – Z
New Patient Scheduling Hotline
Neurointerventional Radiology
Neurology
Neurosurgery
Nuclear Medicine
Nutrition and Food Service
Oakland VA Clinic
Occupational Therapy
Oncology
Opioid Treatment Program
Ophthalmology
Optometry
Orthopedics
Pain Management
Pain Treatment Clinic
Parkinson's Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Center
Patient Experience Specialist
Patient Library
Patient Travel
Peer Support/Mental Health
Personnel and Occupational Health
Pets for Vets
Pharmacy
Physical Therapy
Plastic Surgery (Dermatology)
Podiatry
Police Service - Emergency
Police Service - Non-Emergency
Primary Care Appointments
Prosthetic Treatment Center
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
Public Affairs Office
Pulmonary/Chest Clinic
Radiology
Rehabilitation Services
Release of Information
Renal
Rheumatology
San Francisco VA Downtown Clinic
San Bruno VA Clinic
Santa Rosa VA Clinic
Simulation Center
Social Work
Speech Pathology
Student Veteran Health Program
Substance Abuse Outpatient Clinic
Telephone Linked Care (TLC)
Transition and Care Management
Twenty First Street VA Clinic (Oakland - Behavioral Health)
Ukiah VA Clinic
Urology
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)
Voluntary Service (Center for Development and Civic Engagement)
Wellness Program
Women Veterans Program Manager
Women's Comprehensive Health Center
Media and Press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about San Francisco VA Health Care System.
Phone: 415-750-2012
Email: V21SFCPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 415-815-7769, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by San Francisco VA Health Care System
Email: 662foia@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Compliance and Privacy Service (00C)
Privacy Office
4150 Clement St.
San Francisco, CA 94121
For questions about your FOIA request to San Francisco VA Health Care System
Phone:
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at V21SFCPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: Report a Patient Safety Concern or File a Complaint | The Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Support for law enforcement and first responders
National 24-hour hotlines
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
• Call 988 then press 1 (available 24/7)
• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
• Text 838255
National Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838
Vets4Warriors:
This organization offers 24/7 peer support, via phone or chat, and is staffed entirely by Veterans.
24-hour services at San Francisco VA Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121-1545
VA Police Dispatch:
Emergency Department triage:
Emergency Department Acute Nursing Station:
Non-emergent mental health care
Mental Health Access Center:
Available 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to schedule routine mental health appointments
VA Clinics
These clinics are not for emergencies. Direct any emergencies to the local emergency rooms (ERs), including Ft. Miley Emergency Department if located in San Francisco.
Hours for all VA Clinics: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Clearlake
Clearlake VA Clinic
15145 Lakeshore Drive
Clearlake, CA 95422-8106
Main phone: 707-995-7200
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
Eureka
Eureka VA Clinic
930 West Harris Street
Eureka, CA 95503-3927
Main phone:
Mental health care:
Oakland
Oakland 21st Street VA Clinic
Behavioral health clinic
525 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Main phone:
Mental health triage:
Homeless triage:
Oakland VA Clinic
Primary care clinic
2221 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Oakland, CA 94612
Main phone:
Medical care:
Mental health care:
San Bruno
San Bruno VA Clinic
1001 Sneath Lane, Suite 300
San Bruno, CA 94066-2349
Main phone:
Mental health care:
San Francisco
San Francisco VA Downtown Clinic
401 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Main phone:
Mental health care:
Santa Rosa
South Santa Rosa VA Clinic
Primary care and mental health
2285 Challenger Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Main phone: 707-569-2300
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
North Santa Rosa VA Clinic
Specialty care and homeless services
3841 Brickway Boulevard
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Main phone: 707-569-2300
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
Ukiah
Ukiah VA Clinic
630 Kings Court
Ukiah, CA 95482-5003
Main phone: 707-468-7700
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
Veterans Justice Outreach
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) is a VA outreach program designed to collaborate with local justice system partners to help Veterans who enter the criminal justice system and are in need of treatment services and/or alternatives to incarceration.
Alameda County
Humboldt, Lake, and Mendocino Counties
Marin County
San Francisco County
Sonoma County
Intimate Partner Violence Resources
The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides screening, assessment, referrals, and therapies for Veterans and their partners who are either using or experiencing intimate partner violence.
Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo Counties
Nicole Muller, LCSW
Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, and Sonoma Counties
Alexa Stone, LCSW