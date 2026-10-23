Patient help and resources

San Francisco VA Health Care System offers services at the following locations:

San Francisco VA Medical Center, Downtown San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Eureka, Ukiah, Clearlake, Oakland, and San Bruno

Contact us today to schedule an appointment:

New Patient Hotline: 415-750-2281

New Patient Handbook Welcome Packet available to download. Learn about the resources available if you are new to VA.

If you need help getting care, resolving an issue with VA, or want to report a concern to hospital management, reach out to one of our trained patient advocates. Call to reach the Office of Veterans Experience.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your San Francisco VA Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Nurse Advice Line

The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call our 24 hour nurse advice line at 800-733-0502.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at San Francisco VA Health Care System.

Mailing address

VA San Francisco Medical Center

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94121

Main phone numbers

Local: 415-221-4810

Toll-free: 800-733-0502

New Patient Scheduling Hotline:

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

The Department of Veterans Affairs established 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to help Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and survivors understand and access the broad spectrum of VA benefits and services.

Call 1-800-MyVA411 for information about: