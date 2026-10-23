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Find phone numbers and contact information at San Francisco VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Are you a Veteran and new to VA?

Contact us today to schedule an appointment
New Patient Hotline415-750-2281

Patient help and resources

San Francisco VA Health Care System offers services at the following locations:

San Francisco VA Medical Center, Downtown San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Eureka, Ukiah, Clearlake, Oakland, and San Bruno

Contact us today to schedule an appointment:

New Patient Hotline415-750-2281

New Patient Handbook Welcome Packet available to download. Learn about the resources available if you are new to VA. 

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care, resolving an issue with VA, or want to report a concern to hospital management,  reach out to one of our trained patient advocates. Call to reach the Office of Veterans Experience.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your San Francisco VA Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Nurse Advice Line

The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call our 24 hour nurse advice line at 800-733-0502.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at San Francisco VA Health Care System.

Mailing address

VA San Francisco Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121

Main phone numbers

Local: 415-221-4810
Toll-free: 800-733-0502
New Patient Scheduling Hotline:

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

The Department of Veterans Affairs established 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to help Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and survivors understand and access the broad spectrum of VA benefits and services.

Call 1-800-MyVA411 for information about:

  • COVID-19 updates
  • Health care eligibility and enrollment
  • VA benefits, such as disability, compensation and pension, education programs, caregiver support, insurance, home loans, and burial headstones and markers among others
  • The nearest VA medical centers, benefits offices or cemeteries to Veterans, VA Medical Center operational updates and connection to VA Medical Center operators
  • Directory assistance and technical support for www.VA.gov
  • Debt and payment options

A – F

Admissions Office

Advice Nurse

VA Health Connect

Agent Cashier

Audiology/Speech Pathology

Billing

Cardiology

Caregiver Support Coordinator

Chaplain Services

Clearlake VA Clinic

Community Care Office

Compensation and Pension

Disabled Veterans of America (DAV) Transportation Coordinator

Dental Service

Dermatology

Diabetes Care

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Eligibility/Enrollment


Epilepsy Center of Excellence


Eureka VA Clinic

Eye Clinic

 

G – M

GI Clinic

Gastroenterology


General Practice Residency (GPR) Program

Geriatrics Clinic

Hand Clinic

Healthy Heart Program

Hematology/Oncology


Hepatitis C Clinic

Hoptel


Hospital Medicine

Human Resources

Hypertension Clinic

Infectious Diseases Clinic


Information Desk


or Dial 0

Laboratory Medicine Service

LGBT Program

Lost and Found

Main Hospital


Medical Practice

Member Services


Mental Health

Metabolic/Endocrine


Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Movement Disorders

My HealtheVet Coordinator

N – Z

New Patient Scheduling Hotline

Neurointerventional Radiology

Neurology

Neurosurgery


Nuclear Medicine

Nutrition and Food Service


Oakland VA Clinic

Occupational Therapy

Oncology

Opioid Treatment Program

Ophthalmology

Optometry

Orthopedics

Pain Management

Pain Treatment Clinic

Parkinson's Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Center

Patient Experience Specialist

Patient Library


Patient Travel

Peer Support/Mental Health

Personnel and Occupational Health

Pets for Vets

Pharmacy


Physical Therapy

Plastic Surgery (Dermatology)

Podiatry

Police Service - Emergency

Police Service - Non-Emergency

Primary Care Appointments

Prosthetic Treatment Center

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

Public Affairs Office

Pulmonary/Chest Clinic

Radiology

Rehabilitation Services

Release of Information

Renal

Rheumatology

San Francisco VA Downtown Clinic

San Bruno VA Clinic

Santa Rosa VA Clinic

Simulation Center

Social Work

Speech Pathology


Student Veteran Health Program

Substance Abuse Outpatient Clinic


Telephone Linked Care (TLC)



Transition and Care Management


Twenty First Street VA Clinic (Oakland - Behavioral Health)

Ukiah VA Clinic

Urology

Vascular and Endovascular Surgery

Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)

Voluntary Service (Center for Development and Civic Engagement)

Wellness Program

Women Veterans Program Manager

Women's Comprehensive Health Center

Media and Press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about San Francisco VA Health Care System.

Phone: 415-750-2012
Email: V21SFCPublicAffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 415-815-7769, and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by San Francisco VA Health Care System

Email: 662foia@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:

San Francisco VA Medical Center
Compliance and Privacy Service (00C)
Privacy Office
4150 Clement St.
San Francisco, CA 94121

For questions about your FOIA request to San Francisco VA Health Care System

Phone: or x26386

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at V21SFCPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: Report a Patient Safety Concern or File a Complaint | The Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Support for law enforcement and first responders 

National 24-hour hotlines 

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text. 

 • Call 988 then press 1 (available 24/7)
 • Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/  
 • Text 838255 

National Homeless Hotline:877-424-3838 

Vets4Warriors: and https://vets4warriors.com
This organization offers 24/7 peer support, via phone or chat, and is staffed entirely by Veterans. 

24-hour services at San Francisco VA Medical Center 

4150 Clement Street 
San Francisco, CA 94121-1545 

VA Police Dispatch:  
Emergency Department triage:  
Emergency Department Acute Nursing Station:  

Non-emergent mental health care 

Mental Health Access Center:
Available 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to schedule routine mental health appointments
 

VA Clinics

These clinics are not for emergencies. Direct any emergencies to the local emergency rooms (ERs), including Ft. Miley Emergency Department if located in San Francisco.   

Hours for all VA Clinics: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

Clearlake

Clearlake VA Clinic

15145 Lakeshore Drive 
Clearlake, CA 95422-8106  

Main phone: 707-995-7200 
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 

Eureka

Eureka VA Clinic

930 West Harris Street 
Eureka, CA 95503-3927 

Main phone:  
Mental health care:

Oakland

Oakland 21st Street VA Clinic

Behavioral health clinic
525 21st Street 
Oakland, CA 94612 

Main phone:  
Mental health triage:  
Homeless triage:
 

Oakland VA Clinic

Primary care clinic
2221 Martin Luther King Jr. Way 
Oakland, CA 94612 

Main phone:  
Medical care:  
Mental health care:

San Bruno

San Bruno VA Clinic

1001 Sneath Lane, Suite 300 
San Bruno, CA 94066-2349 

Main phone:  
Mental health care:

San Francisco

San Francisco VA Downtown Clinic

401 3rd Street 
San Francisco, CA 94107 

Main phone:
Mental health care:

Santa Rosa

South Santa Rosa VA Clinic

Primary care and mental health
2285 Challenger Way 
Santa Rosa, CA 95407 

Main phone: 707-569-2300 
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 
 

North Santa Rosa VA Clinic

Specialty care and homeless services
3841 Brickway Boulevard 
Santa Rosa, CA 95403 

Main phone: 707-569-2300 
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 

Ukiah

Ukiah VA Clinic

630 Kings Court 
Ukiah, CA 95482-5003  

Main phone: 707-468-7700 
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 

Veterans Justice Outreach 

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) is a VA outreach program designed to collaborate with local justice system partners to help Veterans who enter the criminal justice system and are in need of treatment services and/or alternatives to incarceration. 

Alameda County

Chase Finney, LCSW 
Cell:  
Chase.Finney@va.gov 

Humboldt, Lake, and Mendocino Counties

Will Van Sant-Glass, LCSW
Cell:
Will.VanSant-Glass@va.gov

 

 

Marin County

Brian Dobbs, LCSW 
Cell:  
Brian.Dobbs@va.gov 

San Francisco County

Alex Kohut, LCSW
Cell:
Alexander.Kohut@va.gov

Jenna Ferrara, LCSW 
Cell:  
Jenna.Ferrara@va.gov

Sonoma County

Steven Harrison, LCSW 
Cell:  
Steven.Harrison1@va.gov

Intimate Partner Violence Resources 

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides screening, assessment, referrals, and therapies for Veterans and their partners who are either using or experiencing intimate partner violence. 

Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo Counties

Nicole Muller, LCSW 

Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, and Sonoma Counties

Alexa Stone, LCSW 
 

Last updated: 