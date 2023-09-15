New Patients

New Patient Orientation

VA health care

With VA health care, you’re covered for regular checkups with your primary care provider and appointments with specialists (like cardiologists, gynecologists, and mental health providers). You can access Veterans’ health care services like home health and geriatric (elder) care, and you can get medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions. Find out how to apply for and manage the health care benefits you've earned. Learn more about VA health care.

After you apply for health care benefits

After you’ve applied for VA health care, we’ll send you a letter in the mail to let you know if your application has been approved. Find out when to expect your letter—and what to do next. Learn more about after you apply for health care benefits.

Get a Veteran Health Identification Card

Learn how to get a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC). Find out what to do if your card is lost or stolen and what to do with any old ID cards you may have used for VA health care in the past. Get a Veteran Health Identification Card.

Health Care Benefits Book

This guide is designed to provide Veterans and their families with the information they need to understand VA's health care system – eligibility requirements, the health benefits and services available to help Veterans and copays that certain Veterans may be charged. Additionally, inside you will find helpful information about My HealtheVet, Creditable Coverage for Medicare Part D, Income Verification and medically related travel benefits. Health Care Benefits Book.

Your VA Welcome Kit

Whether you’re just getting out of the service or you’ve been a civilian for years now, the VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned. Based on where you are in life, your VA benefits and services can support you in different ways. Keep your welcome kit handy so you can turn to it throughout your life—like when it’s time to go to school, get a job, buy a house, get health care, retire, or make plans for your care as you age. VA Welcome Kit.