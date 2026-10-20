Get a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

First, you’ll need to be enrolled in VA healthcare. If you’re not already enrolled, you can apply now.

Find out how to apply for VA healthcare

After you receive your VA healthcare welcome call, you can apply for a VHIC in person at a VA medical center or online.

Note: Only request your card once, either in person or online. If you request your card more than once, it will cause a delay.

In person

Contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to speak with the enrollment coordinator. Ask the coordinator to help you arrange to get your picture taken for your new VHIC.

Find a VA medical center near you

You can also ask for help with getting your picture taken at your next VA healthcare appointment.

Bring a current, unexpired ID to your photo appointment

You can bring any of these ID types:

State-issued driver’s license, or

U.S. passport, or

Federal, state, or local government-issued photo ID showing your name, address, and date of birth

Note: If your ID doesn’t show your address, you’ll need to bring a separate document to confirm your address. This could be your electric bill, cable bill, voter registration card, or another mailed document.

Online

You can sign in to AccessVA to request your VHIC. You’ll need a CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account to sign in. Or, you can use your Defense Department Common Access Card (CAC) or Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card.

If you don’t have a CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account, you can create an account now. Follow the instructions on the sign-in page to register for a sign-in partner.

Note: If you live outside the U.S. and you don’t have 1 of these accounts, you’ll need to create an ID.me account to verify your identity.

Learn how to verify your identity if you live outside the U.S.