Get a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

First, you’ll need to be enrolled in VA health care. If you’re not already enrolled, find out how to apply for VA health care.

After you receive your VA health care welcome call

Contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to speak with the enrollment coordinator. Ask the coordinator to help you arrange to get your picture taken for your new Veteran Health Identification Card.

You can also ask for help with getting your picture taken at your next VA health care appointment.

When you get your picture taken

You’ll need to show a current form of primary identification.

Please bring your current, unexpired:

State-issued driver’s license , or

U.S. passport or passport card , or

Other government ID issued by a federal, state, or local government agency

Note: This ID must show your picture and date of birth. If it doesn’t also show your address, you’ll need to bring a separate document to confirm your address. This may include your electric bill, cable bill, voter registration card, or another mailed document.

After we take your picture

We’ll process your VHIC and send it to you by mail. You should receive your card within 10 days.