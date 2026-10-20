Get a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you’ll use to check in at your VA healthcare appointments. Learn how to get a VHIC in person or online—and how to replace a lost or stolen card.
How do I get my VHIC?
First, you’ll need to be enrolled in VA healthcare. If you’re not already enrolled, you can apply now.
Find out how to apply for VA healthcare
After you receive your VA healthcare welcome call, you can apply for a VHIC in person at a VA medical center or online.
Note: Only request your card once, either in person or online. If you request your card more than once, it will cause a delay.
In person
Contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to speak with the enrollment coordinator. Ask the coordinator to help you arrange to get your picture taken for your new VHIC.
Find a VA medical center near you
You can also ask for help with getting your picture taken at your next VA healthcare appointment.
Bring a current, unexpired ID to your photo appointment
You can bring any of these ID types:
- State-issued driver’s license, or
- U.S. passport, or
- Federal, state, or local government-issued photo ID showing your name, address, and date of birth
Note: If your ID doesn’t show your address, you’ll need to bring a separate document to confirm your address. This could be your electric bill, cable bill, voter registration card, or another mailed document.
Online
You can sign in to AccessVA to request your VHIC. You’ll need a CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account to sign in. Or, you can use your Defense Department Common Access Card (CAC) or Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card.
If you don’t have a CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account, you can create an account now. Follow the instructions on the sign-in page to register for a sign-in partner.
Note: If you live outside the U.S. and you don’t have 1 of these accounts, you’ll need to create an ID.me account to verify your identity.
Learn how to verify your identity if you live outside the U.S.
Have a photo and current ID ready
When you apply for a VHIC online, you’ll need to upload a digital color photo of yourself and a copy of your current photo ID.
Upload a copy of any of these types of current, unexpired IDs:
- State-issued driver’s license, or
- U.S. passport, or
- Federal, state, or local government-issued photo ID showing your name, address, and date of birth
Note: If your current ID lists an address different from what we have on file, you’ll need to update your address with us before you can request a VHIC online.
Find out how to change your address in your VA.gov profile
Or call us at
Upload a digital color photo of yourself that follows all these requirements:
- You had the photo taken in the last 6 months
- The background is white, light blue, or another light color
- The photo shows a full front view of your face (with no eyeglasses or non-medical electronic devices)
- You’re not wearing a hat or head covering, unless it’s for religious or medical reasons (you’ll need documentation)
- Your face is centered, away from the edges (like a passport photo)
- You have a neutral expression with your mouth closed (no smiling)
- The photo is cropped so it’s a square shape and shows you from your shoulders up
- Your photo must be 1 of these file types: a .jpeg, .png, .bmp, .gif, or .tiff
Questions about your VHIC
How long will it take to get my VHIC?
If you live in the U.S., you should get your card in the mail within 7 to 14 days.
If you live outside the U.S., you should get your card in the mail within 30 business days.
What if I don’t get my VHIC in the mail?
For in-person requests
If you requested your card in person and you don’t get your card within 10 days of when you had your picture taken, call the VA medical center where you had your picture taken.
Find a VA medical center near you
For online requests
If you live in the U.S. and you don’t get your card within 10 business days of your request, call your nearest VA medical center.
Find a VA medical center near you
If you live outside the U.S. and you don’t get your card within 30 business days of your request, contact our staff at the Foreign Medical Program (FMP) office.
What should I do if my VHIC is lost or stolen?
You can get a replacement card by phone, in person, or online.
By phone
Call us at at
In person
You can get a replacement card at your nearest VA medical center.
Find a VA medical center near you
You’ll need to bring your driver’s license, passport, or other government ID. If you don’t bring another ID, we’ll need to verify your identity with a series of questions before we can give you a new card.
Online
You can sign in to AccessVA to request a replacement card.
You’ll need a CLEAR, ID.me, Login.gov, or Department of Defense CAC account.
If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can create an account now. Follow the instructions on the sign-in page to register for a sign-in partner.
How can I use my VHIC?
When you’re enrolled in VA health care, you’ll use your VHIC to check in to your appointments at VA medical centers. This secure ID card keeps your personal information safe while giving us the information we need to easily access your VA health record.
You may also use this card to get discounts offered to Veterans at many stores, businesses, and restaurants. If you have a VHIC, you don’t need to request another type of photo ID card to prove you’re a Veteran or to get retail or business discounts.
Note: You can’t use your VHIC as a credit card or insurance card. It doesn’t pay copays or authorize care at non-VA medical centers.
What should I do with my old Veterans identification card?
Destroy it by cutting it up or shredding it. We want all Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care to have the new VHIC. This new card offers even more security to protect your personal information.
The new card also offers helpful new features. The card has “VA” printed in braille to help Veterans with low vision recognize it. It also displays your latest branch of service emblem and any special awards you’ve received.
Note: Because of limited space, your VHIC can display only 1 branch of service emblem.
Why is my branch of service, POW, or service connection status not on my VHIC?
When you requested your VHIC, the enrollment system may not have received an update with your new service connection, Prisoner of War (POW) status, branch of service, or Purple Heart status. To update this, contact the enrollment coordinator at your nearest VA medical center. You may need to bring documentation to update the enrollment system.
Find a VA medical center near you
Once the enrollment coordinator confirms that the information is on your application, you can request a new VHIC.
How soon before my VHIC expires can I apply for a new one?
You can apply for a new VHIC within 1 year of the expiration date printed on your current card.