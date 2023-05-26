Santa Rosa VA Clinic PACT Act Awareness Open House

PACT Act event for Veterans in the Santa Rosa area.

Calling all Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post-9/11 Veterans

Join us on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. for the Santa Rosa VA Clinic's PACT Act Awareness Open House. Services offered will include:

Healthcare enrollment

Toxic exposure screenings

Claims support

VA staff will be able to answer your questions about PACT Act, toxic exposure screenings and to help Veterans and their survivors understand healthcare eligibility and the benefits available.

Santa Rosa VA Clinic

2285 Challenger Way

Santa Rosa, CA 95407

To learn more about PACT Act, please visit San Francisco VA Health Care System's health services page and click on the section for toxic exposure screenings.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment right away or can't make the event, please call us at 415-221-4810.