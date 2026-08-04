Health services

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.

How to get started

Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities, or learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Taking Charge of My Life and Health course or our Whole Health Passport Group (ask your care team for a Whole Health consult to enroll).

VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment and help you create your personal health plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-being Programs and clinical treatments.

The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you.

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs

Meditation and mindfulness training

Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes

Massage and manual therapy

Learn more about VA whole health

Whole Health offerings calendar

For information on our Clinical Integrative Health services please visit Integrative Health Clinical Services | VA San Francisco Health Care | Veterans Affairs