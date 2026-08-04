Health services
San Francisco VA Health Care System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in northern California. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Primary Care
Our outpatient clinic located at San Francisco VA Medical Center provides comprehensive primary care services on site and virtually.
Mental health at San Francisco VA Health Care System
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Veteran Care Coordinators
San Francisco VA Health Care System provides compassionate care for Veterans
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Reach out to the VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center to speak with a Clinical Triage Nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.
The Clinical Triage Registered Nurses in our VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center are available to provide you an evaluation of symptoms and concerns, and answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
You can reach the 24-hour triage nurse line at 833-983-0487, option 3.
Complementary and integrative health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Team-Based Integrative Care Clinics
- Integrated Pain Team: Interdisciplinary clinical team offering multi-modal biopsychosocial pain care and assisting patients in tapering opioid medications.
- Integrative Health & Wellness Clinic: Consultative service for veterans living with chronic disease or motivated to prevent chronic disease through non-pharmacological self-management and lifestyle change; staffed by an interdisciplinary team with expertise in integrative health, mental health, physical therapy, and nutrition.
Complementary & Integrative Health Clinical Services
- Acupuncture: Comprehensive / full-body acupuncture for veterans with chronic pain.
- Chiropractic Care: General chiropractic services for veterans with chronic pain.
Wellness Programs
- Whole Health Outpatient Consult: Provides a personalized whole health intake visit to introduce veterans to wellness programs and resources available to them at VA and in the community. For any veteran interested in exploring wellness resources or setting proactive health goals. Offered by phone/video. Provides one-stop shopping for wellness services that include, but are not limited to:
- Whole Health Coaching
- Yoga / Tai Chi
- Exercise / Movement
- Mind Body Wellness Groups
- Recreation Therapy / Crafts
- Whole Health Resource Directory: www.WholeHealth.VetsReturnHome.com
For information on our Whole Health Program visit Whole Health Offerings | VA San Francisco Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
During a medical emergency, VA encourages all Veterans to seek immediate medical attention without delay.
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Older Veterans with more complex health needs may benefit from the care offered through the Geriatric Medicine service. We offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to those who may be supporting you, including family members and other caregivers. We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Learn more about VA long-term care
Learn more about Home and Community Based Services (insert direct link Home and Community Based Services - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)) Some of the services provided are listed below:
- Homemaker & Home Health Aide Care Homemaker and Home Health Aide Care - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)
- Home Based Primary Care Home Based Primary Care - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)
- Adult Day Health Care Adult Day Health Care - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)
- Respite Care Respite Care - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)
- Palliative Care Palliative Care - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)
Hospice Care Hospice Care - Geriatrics and Extended Care (va.gov)
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Services include:
- Evaluation and treatment of abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain, sexually transmitted infections, and vulvar/vaginal complaints
- Surgical treatment of fibroids, ovarian cysts, and other gynecologic conditions
- Consultations for complex contraception and menopause hormone therapy
- Pregnancy options counseling, referrals for prenatal care, and pregnancy termination
- Preconception counseling and infertility evaluation
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of unused/expired medicines
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
800-847-3203 or 415-750-6937; Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 pm PT
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Contact us today to schedule an appointment using the New Patient Hotline: Call 415-750-2281
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care. Most services are available in-house, with some services available through community care.
Services include:
- Primary care
- Reproductive health
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Social work services
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Tobacco treatment
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) screening and treatment of aftereffects
- Suicide prevention services. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then Press 1, text 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat
- Whole health
- Cancer screening, prevention, and treatment
Mental health care
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Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Mental health offers inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth services. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being and behavior. Depending on your situation , we can refer you to care in the community paid by the VA. Our services range from peer support with other Veterans to counseling, therapy, medication, or a combination of these options. Our goal is to help you take charge of your treatment and live a full and meaningful life.
Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Mental health social work
- Interventional psychiatry
- Mental health occupational therapy
- Substance use disorders, including intensive and residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- Mood and anxiety disorders
- Traumatic brain injury
- Sleep disturbances
- Psychiatric rehabilitation
- Transition and care management
- Behavioral medicine
- Geriatric mental health
- Women's mental health
- Rural mental health
- Couples and family mental health
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
- Student Veteran mental health
- Native American Veteran outreach and engagement
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Have you experienced military sexual trauma (MST)?
Visit our Military Sexual Trauma page to learn more about resources available to you.
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology Clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology treatment, which includes:
Audiology
- Hearing evaluation
- Tinnitus assessment
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Ototoxic monitoring
Speech Language Pathology
- Treatment that helps with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Swallowing and stuttering
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our heart specialists perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluation for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects using stress-testing, ultrasound (echocardiograms), and heart catheterization
- Noninvasive monitoring for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs) or remote monitors (Zio patch) and small implantable monitors (loop recorders)
- Treating blocked heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Treating heart valve disease or heart defects with minimally invasive procedures, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Mitra-Clip and percutaneous closure of patent foramen ovale
- Performing catheter-based or surgical procedures for heart rhythm disorders including pacemaker placement, atrial fibrillation ablation, ventricular tachycardia ablation, and Watchman device insertion (for reducing risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation and high bleeding risk)
- Evaluation and management of heart muscle diseases and advanced heart failure, including consideration for heart transplantation and long-term durable support devices such as Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions, bone grafting, dental implant surgery, management of oral diseases and lesions, Botox injections for muscular pain, and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implant restoration
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including treatment and surgery of gum tissues and supporting bone around the teeth
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury, tumors, infections, other serious illnesses, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
- Asynchronous store-and-forward, direct-to-patient and video visits
- Minor and major surgical procedures like Mohs micrographic surgery, excision, and cryosurgery
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure and help you track your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include:
- Hepatitis C screening
- HIV testing and treatment
- Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
- Specialty care referrals
- One-to-one patient education
Infectious disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We offer:
- Diagnosis and management of HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), mycobacterial diseases, and other infectious diseases
- Preventative therapies for HIV and bacterial STIs
- Routine and travel immunizations
- Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, swabs, and other bodily fluids for illness diagnosis and management
- Testing for various infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Current phlebotomy hours of operation may vary by location. These reflect the actual hours during which blood draws are performed. Some specimens require clotting time before they can be processed and sent to San Francisco VA Medical Center.
Lab closure time indicates when the lab remains open for specimen drop-off only, which is applicable for patients and Home Health Nurses.
Important notes for patients and visitors:
- Friday services are limited. Please call the clinic in advance to confirm availability.
- If traveling a long distance, we strongly recommend calling the lab ahead of time to ensure it is open and able to receive your specimen.
Sample handling reminders:
- Serum specimens (e.g., SST tubes) must clot for 30 minutes before centrifugation and transport
- Coagulation specimens (e.g., light blue top tubes) must be processed promptly to maintain integrity
- Specimens collected late in the day may be held until the next business day if transport to SFVA is not feasible
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for diseases and disorders that affect your nervous system and muscles. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other and perform electromyographic (EMG) nerve function studies to measure the connections and function of the nerves and muscles. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), spinal cord disorders, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Migraine, other types of headaches, and vertigo
- Other neurological conditions
We can be contacted directly at
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Diabetes and heart health
- Cancer
- Digestive and integrative health
- Kidney disease
- Weight management and unintentional weight loss
- Tube feeding and parenteral nutrition therapy
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, glaucoma, traumatic eye injuries, retinal issues (macular hole, retinal detachment), and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or autoimmune conditions
- Oculoplastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction after trauma or tumor removal
- Evaluation and management of tumors and cancers in and around the eye
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Comprehensive primary eyecare
- Medical treatment and management of diseases and disorders of the eye and visual system
- Screening examinations for ocular signs of systemic diseases such as diabetes
- Acute care
- Prescription for corrective lenses and eyeglasses
- Low-vision examinations and prescription of devices for patients with visual impairment
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment. We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, mouth, lymph node, thyroid, and thyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
Physical Therapy (PT): Physical therapists are movement experts who team with physical therapists assistants to treat people of all ages and abilities. We are licensed health care providers who promote quality of life by helping Veterans recover from illness, injury, and surgery. We optimize physical function and wellness and manage pain and chronic conditions.
- Same day appointments for durable medical equipment (DME)
- Telehealth appointments
- Gait and Balance Clinic
- Occupational health
- Dry needling
- Virtual reality
- Early mobility in ICU
- Pre-op program for orthopedic and CT surgeries
- CLC Wheelchair Program
- Referral coordination team for community care referrals
Occupational Therapy (OT): Promotes the use of everyday activities with individuals, groups, and communities to optimize independence, quality of life, safety, and resumption of valued roles and routines. Occupational therapist work with Veterans who have, or are at risk for developing an injury, illness, disease, or condition spanning physical, cognitive, sensory, and psychosocial domains.
- Independent living in the home and community
- Mental health wellness and recovery
- Home access and safety
- Independence and safety foe the recently housed
- Assistive technology
- Wheelchair seating and mobility
- Integrative health
- Cognitive rehabilitation
- Hand therapy
- Dementia care
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our highly credentialed plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. Our services include:
- Closure of complex surgical wounds, removal of skin tumors, repair of soft tissue injuries, and treatment of burns
- Correction of acquired or congenital deformities of the breast
- Reconstruction of head and neck soft tissue defects following tumor extirpation including eyelid and nasal reconstruction
- Evaluation and treatment of hand problems including nerve compression syndromes, Dupuytren’s disease, reconstruction and repair of soft tissue, tendon and nerve injuries
- Other services available include the management of patients with lower extremity osteomyelitis, treatment of post-radiation ulcers, CMC joint OA, mallet finger, De Quervains, and reconstruction of the abdominal wall and pelvis
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aide and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Durable medical equipment (DME)
- Mobility aides, such as walkers and wheelchairs
- Communication and assistive devices
- Home oxygen services
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Recreational and rehabilitative equipment
- Clinical orthotic and prosthetic custom-fabricated and fitted devices (e.g., shoe inserts, braces, artificial limbs)
- Prosthetic repairs
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary specialists can help. We offer comprehensive care plans that include diagnosis, education, and treatments. Our services include:
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and how well your lungs exchange gases (oxygen and carbon dioxide)
- Performing procedures with a bronchoscope (a thin flexible tube with a camera on the end) to look at your airways and obtain lung samples to diagnose pulmonary conditions
- Evaluating the need for oxygen therapy
- Enrollment in our Lung Cancer Screening program to monitor you for the risk of developing lung cancer and working closely with our cancer physicians for lung cancer treatment
- Evaluation of breathing difficulties associated with exposure to respiratory toxins
- Education on how to use inhalers and other devices to improve breathing
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computed tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services including:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Oral-maxillary face surgery
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Thoracic surgery (lung, tumors and diseases of the chest)
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
Toxic exposure screenings are available at all locations within San Francisco VA Health Care System. Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment, or if you want to get the screening sooner, contact us at
Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:
- Open burn pits and other airborne hazards
- Gulf War-related exposures
- Agent Orange
- Radiation
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
- Other exposures
We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.
For more information about the following topics, visit: The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs
- Gulf War era and post-9/11 Veteran eligibility
- Vietnam era Veteran eligibility
- Getting benefits
- Toxic exposure screenings
- Information for survivors
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our multidisciplinary expert physicians evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons provide individualized treatment plans that incorporate medications, exercise therapy, and surgical therapy using the newest techniques in open vascular surgery and endovascular procedures (such as balloon angioplasty and stents). Vascular conditions we treat include:
- Abdominal, thoracic and thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms and dissections
- Carotid artery disease
- Chronic venous insufficiency (varicose veins and venous ulcers)
- Peripheral artery disease (intermittent claudication, diabetic foot ulcers, chronic limb threatening ischemia)
- Renal and mesenteric artery ischemia
- Vascular access for hemodialysis
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Guide you to the departments and resources you need
- Communicate your ideas, complaints, and compliments to the appropriate managers
- Make sure health care system leaders are aware of patterns in patients' complaints, concerns, and requests
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits, which include:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Social workers are here to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with almost any need. We support and assist with finances, housing, and treatment. Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Homelessness
- Resource coordinator regarding substance abuse
- Caregiver support assistance
- Assistance navigating the VA system by providing information and resource coordination
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth remote monitoring services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.
We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Arthritis
- Cardiac rehab
- Epilepsy
- Retinal care (eye)
- Hematology
- Oncology
- Mental health
- Neurology
- Oral pathology
- Renal
- Vascular surgery
- Audiology
- Dermatology
- ENT
- ICU
- Metabolism
- Nutrition
- Palliative
- Speech pathology
- Wheeled mobility
- Sleep
- Diabetic education
- Geriatric
- Liver
- Movement disorder
- Oculoplastic
- Pulmonary
- Intensive pain rehab
- Liver pharmacy
- Neuro interventional radiology
- Neuropsychology
- Social work
- Gastroenterology
- Rehabilitative services (OT/cognitive)
- Primary care
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). This may include:
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
The Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) at San Francisco VA Health Care System is available to help VA staff, Veterans, their families, and their caregivers use VA tools and technologies, including My HealtheVet, VA Mobile Apps, and telehealth.
The VHRC can help you:
• Register for a My HealtheVet Premium account
• Use VA-issued tablets and many other smart devices
• Get started with VA Mobile apps
• Connect to VA care teams using VA Video Connect
• Use VA’s Connected Devices Program, which includes Fitbit and Apple Watches
• And more!
In-person, virtual, and phone appointments
Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Use the number or email below to connect with us today!
VHASFCVirtualHealthResourceCenter@va.gov
You can also walk in or ask your health care team for a referral to the VHRC.
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA San Francisco health care
Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
How to get started
Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities, or learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Taking Charge of My Life and Health course or our Whole Health Passport Group (ask your care team for a Whole Health consult to enroll).
VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment and help you create your personal health plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-being Programs and clinical treatments.
The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you.
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
Learn more about VA whole health
Whole Health offerings calendar
For information on our Clinical Integrative Health services please visit Integrative Health Clinical Services | VA San Francisco Health Care | Veterans Affairs