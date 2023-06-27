Integrative Health Clinical Services

COVID-19 testing: All Veterans with symptoms concerning for COVID-19 or those who are five (5) days from a confirmed exposure, may contact the 24-hour nurse advice line (800-733-0502) or their primary care clinic to arrange a COVID-19 test. Due to resource limitations, we do not offer repeat COVID testing for those who have recently tested positive, or for pre-travel or employment purposes.

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page on information regarding receiving your COVID-19 initial doses, as well as additional/booster doses.