Whole Health Offerings
San Francisco VA Health Care System offers a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings. To access any of our Whole Health wellness groups, just ask your VA provider or care team for a “Whole Health Consult.”
Ask your VA provider for a “Whole Health Consult” to join any group.
Call:
General questions about any of our wellness groups may be directed to
For information about our Integrative Health Clinical Services visit Integrative Health Clinical Services | VA San Francisco Health Care | Veterans Affairs