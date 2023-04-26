Skip to Content
Whole Health Offerings

San Francisco VA Health Care System offers a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings. To access any of our Whole Health wellness groups, just ask your VA provider or care team for a “Whole Health Consult.”

Anti- Inflammatory Eating Class

Chronic inflammation is a contributor to many illnesses and chronic pain. Learn which foods can help reduce inflammation, foods that support the immune system, and practical tips to incorporate these foods into their everyday life.

Mondays 11:00 a.m. to Noon

Start Date: May 1, 2023

Staff Contact: Asuka Hokazono

Biofeedback

Learn to monitor and control your heart rate variability promotes emotional resilience, stress management, and health.

Wednesdays 8:10 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

Staff Contact: Linda Abadjian

Mindfulness

Calm Mindfulness Group

Mindfulness group that supports Veteran Whole Health. Mindfulness has been shows to lower stress, improve mental focus, reduce pain, improve mood and sleep through practices to develop present moment awareness.

Thursdays  10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Staff Contact: Andrea Lynn

 

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction

Participants will develop mindful meditation and mindful movement practices as a way of relating directly to stress, pain, and illness, whatever is happening in their life.

Wednesdays 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Staff contact: Lynn Richards

 

Taking Charge of My Life & Health

Reflect on what really matters to you and what you want your health for; develop a plan, goals, and action steps.

Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. to Noon
Staff Contact: Rodney Roberson

Crochet Basics

Veterans will have the opportunity to learn the basic foundations of crochet, engage socially with other veterans to discuss progress or any barriers that veteran may have faced.

Virtual and/ or in-person

Thursdays 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Staff contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

 

Caring Crocheters Club

Wednesdays 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Staff contact: Julie Suitter

Chair One Fitness

Full body, low impact, musically interactive chair exercise program using dance and fitness.

Virtual and/or in-person

Mondays 11:00 a.m. to Noon

Tuesdays 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Channeling Energy Creatively

Discover the energy that your body creates when you channel your energy into creativity. Learn about the 7 chakra colors and their meanings while exploring various activities you can engage in independently that connects you with your mind, body, and spirit.

Virtual and/or in-person

Mondays 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Staff contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Craft Lab

CRAFT LAB empowers participants to be curious, creative, innovative, and exploring various forms of self-expression. We will explore various art mediums while also simply enjoying each other’s company.

Virtual and/ or in-person

Tuesdays 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at our Oakland Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

 

Hybrid Craft Group

Create a new craft each week while connecting with other veterans making jewelry, leather, sewing, wood working.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. to Noon

Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP)

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) provides basic skills and knowledge in diabetes. The program uses interactive group activities and adult education approaches.

Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Staff Contact: Keisha Bellamy

Wellness & Healthy Living

Healthier Living Workshop 

Learn practical skills to help you manage chronic conditions that affect your quality of life (e.g., arthritis, diabetes, obesity, stroke).

Fridays 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Keisha Bellamy

 

Wellness and Resilience Group

Learn best practices to boost immunity, strengthen your body, and feel more balanced using nutrition and movement.

Tuesdays 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Staff contact: Aska Hokazono

 

Whole Health Coaching

One-on-one coaching to support you in working toward your own health goals.
Available by Consult.

Phone, Virtual, and/or in-person

Monday through Friday

Integrative Health Cooking Class

Learn how to create healthy & delicious meals to help you feel more vibrant and nourished.

Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Staff Contact: Aska Hokazono

Leisure Career Skills

Participants will learn basic graphic design techniques while engaging in a unique hands on Cricut activity. Also learn the basic online business startup fundamentals for unique career opportunities.

Thursdays Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Movement Group

Drop-in movement group for all fitness levels that mixes dance and fitness movements that can be done standing or seated.

Virtual and/or in-person

Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. to Noon at our Oakland Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

Staff contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Post It Group

Participants will engage in deep breathing and mindful meditation exercises discovering a deep understanding of Self. End each session with a reflection for the week to write of your Post It Note!

Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at San Francisco VA Medical Center

Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Oakland Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Pound 4 Vets

Channel your inner rockstar with a full-body cardio jam session inspired by drumming.

Mondays 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

 

Seated Pound 4 Vets

Channel your inner rockstar with a seated full-body cardio jam session inspired by drumming.

Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Tai Chi & Qi Gung

Tai Chi for Beginners

A traditional Chinese exercise form that involves gentle, fluid movements.

Virtual and/or in-person

Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Staff Contact: Jeremy Joseph

 

Tai Chi

Internal Chinese martial art practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation.

Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Staff Contact: Lynn Richards

 

Qi Gung

Qi Gung is a system based in martial arts and traditional Chinese medicine that uses flowing movement, deep breathing, and mindful awareness to improve health, focus, and inner calm.

In-person only

Mondays 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Jeremy Joseph

Veterans' Walking Club

Join us each week at Sales Force Park downtown San Francisco each week to engage in some conversation and fun while walking in your local community. Please wear comfortable shoes, clothing and bring a bottle of water.

In-person only

Thursdays 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

Warrior Canine Connection Dog Trainer Group

Warrior Canine Connection enlists recovering warriors in a therapeutic mission of learning to train service dogs for their fellow veteran.

In-person only

Wednesdays 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff

YMCA

YMCA Expand Flexibility

Expand, focus on flexibility, stretching for stress relief, joint stability, and mental focus.

In-person only, Pre-group registration required

Tuesdays or Thursdays 2:00 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

 

YMCA Functional Strength & Training

Exercises that reflect movements engaged on a regular basis and promote activities of daily living while bolstering veteran camaraderie in the community.

In-person only, Pre-group registration required

Tuesdays or Thursdays 1:00 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.

 

YMCA Alumni Group

One hour class designed for Strength & Wellness graduates to foster ongoing support for physical activity adherence and maintain goal attainment.

In-person only, Pre-group registration required

Fridays 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.


Staff Contact: Christian Dillon

Yoga

Active Yoga

Active movement, breath control, simple meditation, and adopting bodily postures for health and relaxation.

Tuesdays or Fridays 11:00 a.m. to Noon
Staff Contact: Tessa Johnson

 

Adaptive Chair Yoga

Adaptive Chair Yoga is accessible for people with disabilities or limited mobility. Relieve stress and tension in a safe, fun space to explore what your body and mind can do together.

Mondays 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Francesca Nicosia

 

Gentle Flow Yoga

Gentle movement, breath control, simple meditation, and adopting bodily postures for health and relaxation.

Thursdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Staff Contact: Bridget Conboy

 

iRestYoga Nidra Meditation

Embodied meditation practice for deep rest, relaxation, and self- inquiry. Based on the ancient tradition of Yoga Nidra and adapted to suit modern life.

Wednesdays 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Francesca Nicosia

 

Yoga for Healing Women's Group

Yoga for Healing is a virtual WebEx group for women Veterans to support physical and mental health.

Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Staff Contact: Francesca Nicosia

Last updated: