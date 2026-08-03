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Whole Health Offerings

San Francisco VA Health Care System offers a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings. To access any of our Whole Health wellness groups, just ask your VA provider or care team for a “Whole Health Consult.”

Ask your VA provider for a “Whole Health Consult” to join any group.

Call:

General questions about any of our wellness groups may be directed to . Visit Whole Health Resource Directory (vetsreturnhome.com) for a full directory of wellness programs and ask your care team or provider for a Whole Health consult for referral.

For information about our Integrative Health Clinical Services visit Integrative Health Clinical Services | VA San Francisco Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Nutrition education

ProgramDayTimeLocationDrop-in or Sign-upStaff contactAnti-Inflammatory Diet ClassTuesday1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.VirtualSign-Up RequiredAsuka HokazonoIntegrative Health Cooking ClassTuesday10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.VirtualDrop-inAsuka Hokazono

Mindful movement

ProgramDayTimeLocationDrop-in or Sign-upStaff contactActive YogaTuesday11:00 a.m. – NoonVirtualDrop-inTessa JohnsonActive YogaFriday11:00 a.m. - NoonVirtualDrop-inTessa JohnsonChair YogaWednesday10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.VirtualDrop-inRiya JacobMellow YogaMonday10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.San Francisco VA Medical CenterSign-up RequiredArchie Santos DiazMellow YogaWednesdayNoonSan Francisco VA Medical CenterSign-up RequiredArchie Santos DiazMindful Movement GroupMonday1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.VirtualDrop-inSue PungMellow YogaWednesdayNoon - 1:00 p.m.San Francisco VA Medical CenterDrop-inArchie Santos DiazMindful MovementMonday1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.VirtualDrop-inSue PungVirtual Adaptive Tai ChiMonday3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.VirtualDrop-inJenny TigheVirtual Adaptive Tai ChiThursday3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.VirtualDrop-inJenny Tighe

Meditation and mindfulness

ProgramDayTimeLocationDrop-in or Sign-upStaff contactBiofeedback GroupWednesday8:10 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.VirtualDrop-inLinda Abadjian and Bridget ConboyGuided ImageryWednesday10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.VirtualDrop-inAnna O'GormanWhole Health Mindful Pain Self-ManagementTuesday10:30 a.m. - NoonVirtualSign-up requiredGuadalupe Vega-Tiistola and Donovan JenkinsYoga NidraMonday3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.VirtualDrop-inAnna O'Gorman

Active exercise and recreation

ProgramDayTimeLocationDrop-in or Sign-upStaff contactBay Area Outreach and Recreation Program (BORP) Adaptive Circuit Training in Berkeley, CAThursday (4th of the month)1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.BORP Ed Roberts Campus Berkeley, CASign-up requiredChristian DillonBORP Adaptive Cycling in BerkeleyThursday (4th of the month)3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.BORP - Berkeley, CASign-up requiredChristian DillonBORP Adaptive Cycling in San Francisco Golden Gate ParkThursday (3rd of the month)2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Golden Gate Park, San Francisco BandshellStarting August; Sign-up requiredChristian DillonCore Flex VVCMonday11:00 a.m. - NoonVirtualSign-up requiredChristian DillonExpand Flexibility YMCATuesday3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Stonestown YMCASign-up requiredChristian DillonIndividual Fitness TrainingMonday - FridayTime variesStonestown and Presidio YMCA sitesSign-up requiredChristian DillonPresidio BowlWednesday (3rd of the month)3:15 p.m - 4:30 p.m.Presidio Bowling ClubSign-up requiredChristian DillonVega-TiistolaSan Bruno Rec Center Monthly OutingWednesday2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.San Bruno Rec CenterSign-up requiredChristian DillonVega-Tiistola

Reaching your health goals

ProgramDayTimeLocationDrop-in or Sign-upStaff contactTaking Charge of My Life and HealthWednesday8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.VirtualSign-up requiredRodney RobersonWhole Health CoachingMultiple timeslots availableFlexiblePhone/VirtualSign-up requriedStaff Whole Health coaches

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