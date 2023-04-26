Whole Health Offerings
San Francisco VA Health Care System offers a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings. To access any of our Whole Health wellness groups, just ask your VA provider or care team for a “Whole Health Consult.”
Anti- Inflammatory Eating Class
Chronic inflammation is a contributor to many illnesses and chronic pain. Learn which foods can help reduce inflammation, foods that support the immune system, and practical tips to incorporate these foods into their everyday life.
Mondays 11:00 a.m. to Noon
Start Date: May 1, 2023
Staff Contact: Asuka Hokazono
Biofeedback
Learn to monitor and control your heart rate variability promotes emotional resilience, stress management, and health.
Wednesdays 8:10 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
Staff Contact: Linda Abadjian
Mindfulness
Calm Mindfulness Group
Mindfulness group that supports Veteran Whole Health. Mindfulness has been shows to lower stress, improve mental focus, reduce pain, improve mood and sleep through practices to develop present moment awareness.
Thursdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Staff Contact: Andrea Lynn
Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction
Participants will develop mindful meditation and mindful movement practices as a way of relating directly to stress, pain, and illness, whatever is happening in their life.
Wednesdays 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Staff contact: Lynn Richards
Taking Charge of My Life & Health
Reflect on what really matters to you and what you want your health for; develop a plan, goals, and action steps.
Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. to Noon
Staff Contact: Rodney Roberson
Crochet Basics
Veterans will have the opportunity to learn the basic foundations of crochet, engage socially with other veterans to discuss progress or any barriers that veteran may have faced.
Virtual and/ or in-person
Thursdays 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Staff contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Caring Crocheters Club
Wednesdays 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Staff contact: Julie Suitter
Chair One Fitness
Full body, low impact, musically interactive chair exercise program using dance and fitness.
Virtual and/or in-person
Mondays 11:00 a.m. to Noon
Tuesdays 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Channeling Energy Creatively
Discover the energy that your body creates when you channel your energy into creativity. Learn about the 7 chakra colors and their meanings while exploring various activities you can engage in independently that connects you with your mind, body, and spirit.
Virtual and/or in-person
Mondays 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Staff contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Craft Lab
CRAFT LAB empowers participants to be curious, creative, innovative, and exploring various forms of self-expression. We will explore various art mediums while also simply enjoying each other’s company.
Virtual and/ or in-person
Tuesdays 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at our Oakland Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
Hybrid Craft Group
Create a new craft each week while connecting with other veterans making jewelry, leather, sewing, wood working.
Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. to Noon
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP)
The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) provides basic skills and knowledge in diabetes. The program uses interactive group activities and adult education approaches.
Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Staff Contact: Keisha Bellamy
Wellness & Healthy Living
Healthier Living Workshop
Learn practical skills to help you manage chronic conditions that affect your quality of life (e.g., arthritis, diabetes, obesity, stroke).
Fridays 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Keisha Bellamy
Wellness and Resilience Group
Learn best practices to boost immunity, strengthen your body, and feel more balanced using nutrition and movement.
Tuesdays 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Staff contact: Aska Hokazono
Whole Health Coaching
One-on-one coaching to support you in working toward your own health goals.
Available by Consult.
Phone, Virtual, and/or in-person
Monday through Friday
Integrative Health Cooking Class
Learn how to create healthy & delicious meals to help you feel more vibrant and nourished.
Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Staff Contact: Aska Hokazono
Leisure Career Skills
Participants will learn basic graphic design techniques while engaging in a unique hands on Cricut activity. Also learn the basic online business startup fundamentals for unique career opportunities.
Thursdays Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Movement Group
Drop-in movement group for all fitness levels that mixes dance and fitness movements that can be done standing or seated.
Virtual and/or in-person
Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. to Noon at our Oakland Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
Staff contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Post It Group
Participants will engage in deep breathing and mindful meditation exercises discovering a deep understanding of Self. End each session with a reflection for the week to write of your Post It Note!
Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at San Francisco VA Medical Center
Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Oakland Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Pound 4 Vets
Channel your inner rockstar with a full-body cardio jam session inspired by drumming.
Mondays 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Seated Pound 4 Vets
Channel your inner rockstar with a seated full-body cardio jam session inspired by drumming.
Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Tai Chi & Qi Gung
Tai Chi for Beginners
A traditional Chinese exercise form that involves gentle, fluid movements.
Virtual and/or in-person
Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Staff Contact: Jeremy Joseph
Tai Chi
Internal Chinese martial art practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation.
Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Staff Contact: Lynn Richards
Qi Gung
Qi Gung is a system based in martial arts and traditional Chinese medicine that uses flowing movement, deep breathing, and mindful awareness to improve health, focus, and inner calm.
In-person only
Mondays 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Jeremy Joseph
Veterans' Walking Club
Join us each week at Sales Force Park downtown San Francisco each week to engage in some conversation and fun while walking in your local community. Please wear comfortable shoes, clothing and bring a bottle of water.
In-person only
Thursdays 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
Warrior Canine Connection Dog Trainer Group
Warrior Canine Connection enlists recovering warriors in a therapeutic mission of learning to train service dogs for their fellow veteran.
In-person only
Wednesdays 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Staff Contact: Sharmayne Yusuff
YMCA
YMCA Expand Flexibility
Expand, focus on flexibility, stretching for stress relief, joint stability, and mental focus.
In-person only, Pre-group registration required
Tuesdays or Thursdays 2:00 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.
YMCA Functional Strength & Training
Exercises that reflect movements engaged on a regular basis and promote activities of daily living while bolstering veteran camaraderie in the community.
In-person only, Pre-group registration required
Tuesdays or Thursdays 1:00 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.
YMCA Alumni Group
One hour class designed for Strength & Wellness graduates to foster ongoing support for physical activity adherence and maintain goal attainment.
In-person only, Pre-group registration required
Fridays 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Staff Contact: Christian Dillon
Yoga
Active Yoga
Active movement, breath control, simple meditation, and adopting bodily postures for health and relaxation.
Tuesdays or Fridays 11:00 a.m. to Noon
Staff Contact: Tessa Johnson
Adaptive Chair Yoga
Adaptive Chair Yoga is accessible for people with disabilities or limited mobility. Relieve stress and tension in a safe, fun space to explore what your body and mind can do together.
Mondays 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Francesca Nicosia
Gentle Flow Yoga
Gentle movement, breath control, simple meditation, and adopting bodily postures for health and relaxation.
Thursdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Staff Contact: Bridget Conboy
iRestYoga Nidra Meditation
Embodied meditation practice for deep rest, relaxation, and self- inquiry. Based on the ancient tradition of Yoga Nidra and adapted to suit modern life.
Wednesdays 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Staff Contact: Francesca Nicosia
Yoga for Healing Women's Group
Yoga for Healing is a virtual WebEx group for women Veterans to support physical and mental health.
Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Staff Contact: Francesca Nicosia