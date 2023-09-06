Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Sleep Medicine

Sleeping and breathing Our SFVA Sleep Medicine Team receives and manages over 6,000 consult requests per year. We offer comprehensive sleep medicine care and services for our Veterans with sleep disorders. Our Sleep Medicine trained physicians have over 30 years in practice and have been honored with awards for high-quality care, leadership, and innovation in the field. Our team works closely with mental health providers, otolaryngologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, dentists, neurologists, nutritionists, and cardiologists to ensure comprehensive evaluation and care management.

Contact numbers/email

Appointments: 415-221-4810 x 24821 

Breathing Device (CPAP, BiPAP) Supplies: 415-221-4810 x 22678 

Referrals, questions: 415-221-4810 x 22846

Secure Messages (My HealtheVet): Sleep – San Francisco

Common conditions: 

  • sleep apnea
  • insomnia
  • restless legs
  • narcolepsy
  • snoring
  • periodic leg movements

Care we provide at VA San Francisco Health Care System

We offer comprehensive care plans that include:  

  • Testing for sleep apnea and other sleep disorders.
  • In-person, video, and phone appointments. 
  • Breathing support devices for sleep apnea and other conditions
  • Coordination with other specialists for alternatives to breathing support devices, including INSPIRE and Oral Appliances for sleep apnea.
  • Oxygen therapy to add to positive airway pressure devices for those who qualify
  • Nutritional support to manage weight and improve overall health.

Available at these locations 

  • San Francisco VA Medical Center (on-site services)
  • Santa Rosa VA Clinic (CPAP clinic)
  • Eureka VA Clinic for VTEL (Video-to-Clinic appointments)
  • Home sleep studies and Video-to-Home (VVC) appointments available for all patients

 

Director of Sleep Medicine at SFVAHCS

Ananse Taharka MD

Director, Sleep Medicine
Bio

VA San Francisco health care

Phone: 415-221-4810 x22815

Email: ananse.taharka@va.gov

