Sleeping and breathing Our SFVA Sleep Medicine Team receives and manages over 6,000 consult requests per year. We offer comprehensive sleep medicine care and services for our Veterans with sleep disorders. Our Sleep Medicine trained physicians have over 30 years in practice and have been honored with awards for high-quality care, leadership, and innovation in the field. Our team works closely with mental health providers, otolaryngologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, dentists, neurologists, nutritionists, and cardiologists to ensure comprehensive evaluation and care management.