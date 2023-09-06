Sleep Medicine
Sleeping and breathing Our SFVA Sleep Medicine Team receives and manages over 6,000 consult requests per year. We offer comprehensive sleep medicine care and services for our Veterans with sleep disorders. Our Sleep Medicine trained physicians have over 30 years in practice and have been honored with awards for high-quality care, leadership, and innovation in the field. Our team works closely with mental health providers, otolaryngologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, dentists, neurologists, nutritionists, and cardiologists to ensure comprehensive evaluation and care management.
Contact numbers/email
Appointments: 415-221-4810 x 24821
Breathing Device (CPAP, BiPAP) Supplies: 415-221-4810 x 22678
Referrals, questions: 415-221-4810 x 22846
Secure Messages (My HealtheVet): Sleep – San Francisco
Common conditions:
- sleep apnea
- insomnia
- restless legs
- narcolepsy
- snoring
- periodic leg movements
Care we provide at VA San Francisco Health Care System
We offer comprehensive care plans that include:
- Testing for sleep apnea and other sleep disorders.
- In-person, video, and phone appointments.
- Breathing support devices for sleep apnea and other conditions
- Coordination with other specialists for alternatives to breathing support devices, including INSPIRE and Oral Appliances for sleep apnea.
- Oxygen therapy to add to positive airway pressure devices for those who qualify
- Nutritional support to manage weight and improve overall health.
Available at these locations
- San Francisco VA Medical Center (on-site services)
- Santa Rosa VA Clinic (CPAP clinic)
- Eureka VA Clinic for VTEL (Video-to-Clinic appointments)
- Home sleep studies and Video-to-Home (VVC) appointments available for all patients
Ananse Taharka MD
Director, Sleep Medicine
Bio
VA San Francisco health care
Phone: 415-221-4810 x22815
Email: ananse.taharka@va.gov