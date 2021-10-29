Womens Comprehensive Health Center
In the San Francisco VA Health Care System, we offer a variety of health services to address the unique needs of women Veterans. Women who have served in the Armed Forces are eligible for a variety of Veterans benefits. VA actively encourages women to utilize the benefits due them.
Services Offered
- Comprehensive primary care including breast and cervical cancer screening
- Preventive health screening
- Contraceptive counseling and management
- Menopause management
- Specialty gynecology services
- Osteoporosis Evaluation and care
- Sexually Transmitted Infections evaluation and treatment
- Reproductive health care, including gynecological care and appropriate referrals for obstetrical care, infertility evaluation and genetic testing
- Comprehensive OEF/OIF/OND clinic
- Urinary incontinence evaluation and treatment
- Women's Cardiac Clinic
- Obesity counseling, weight loss - referral to MOVE!
Mental Health and Sexual Trauma Counseling
We are committed to assisting women Veterans with their psychological needs. Services include:
- Mental health counseling
- Sexual trauma counseling
- Substance abuse treatment
- Psychological support groups: Coping with Depression, Stress Management, Trauma Recovery, Substance Abuse Treatment for Women
- Learn more about Military Sexual Trauma
Women's Health at Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)
Each of our CBOCs have desgnated Women's Health providers offering comprehensive primary care, including gender-specific care and Women's Health RN liaisons to assist women Veterans with their needs.
Learn More About VA Health Care Benefits for Women
A video entitled, "The Best Care Anywhere" addresses the challenges presented by the growing number of women Veterans in the VA system, and actions being taken to ensure they receive quality women's health care. Click here to view the video.
For more information:
Women's Health Care Center
415-750-2174
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Bldg. 203, 1st Floor, Room 1B
Kaela Joseph PhD
Staff Psychologist, Women Veterans Program Manager Director, Trans Health Clinic
VA San Francisco health care
Phone: 415-221-4810, ext. 23956
Email: Kaela.Joseph@va.gov