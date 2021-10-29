Womens Comprehensive Health Center

Services Offered

Comprehensive primary care including breast and cervical cancer screening

Preventive health screening

Contraceptive counseling and management

Menopause management

Specialty gynecology services

Osteoporosis Evaluation and care

Sexually Transmitted Infections evaluation and treatment

Reproductive health care, including gynecological care and appropriate referrals for obstetrical care, infertility evaluation and genetic testing

Comprehensive OEF/OIF/OND clinic

Urinary incontinence evaluation and treatment

Women's Cardiac Clinic

Obesity counseling, weight loss - referral to MOVE!

Mental Health and Sexual Trauma Counseling

We are committed to assisting women Veterans with their psychological needs. Services include:

Mental health counseling

Sexual trauma counseling

Substance abuse treatment

Psychological support groups: Coping with Depression, Stress Management, Trauma Recovery, Substance Abuse Treatment for Women

Learn more about Military Sexual Trauma

Women's Health at Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

Each of our CBOCs have desgnated Women's Health providers offering comprehensive primary care, including gender-specific care and Women's Health RN liaisons to assist women Veterans with their needs.

Learn More About VA Health Care Benefits for Women

A video entitled, "The Best Care Anywhere" addresses the challenges presented by the growing number of women Veterans in the VA system, and actions being taken to ensure they receive quality women's health care. Click here to view the video.