Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA San Francisco Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families. As the largest health care system in the U.S., the career opportunities are endless, matched with the fulfillment that comes from caring for these brave men and women.
Apply for a job at the VA San Francisco Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 21 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of San Francisco VA Medical Center’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA San Francisco Healthcare System, contact our nurse recruiter at 415-211-4810, ext. 2-2851.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the San Francisco, California area.
Contact us
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 200
Second Floor, Room 288
Map of San Francisco campus
Phone: 415-211-4810, ext. 2-2851 or 2-4200
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT