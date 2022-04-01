 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

San Juan Vet Center

Address

7 Tabonuco Street
Suite 104
Guaynabo, PR 00968

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Juan Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Juan Vet Center - Ceiba

Located at

Ceiba VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
311 Avenida Lauro Piñero
Ceiba, PR 00735

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. Croix Vet Center Outstation

Address

The Village Mall
Plot 113, RR 02, Box10552
Kingshill, VI 00850

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
St. Thomas Vet Center Outstation

Address

50 Estate Thomas
Medical Foundation Building, Suite 100
St Thomas, VI 00802

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
