Locations

Main location

San Juan Vet Center Address 7 Tabonuco Street Suite 104 Guaynabo, PR 00968 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 787-749-4409 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Juan Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Juan Vet Center - Ceiba Located at Ceiba VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) 311 Avenida Lauro Piñero Ceiba, PR 00735 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 787-749-4409 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. Croix Vet Center Outstation Address The Village Mall Plot 113, RR 02, Box10552 Kingshill, VI 00850 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 340-778-5553 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

St. Thomas Vet Center Outstation Address 50 Estate Thomas Medical Foundation Building, Suite 100 St Thomas, VI 00802 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 340-774-5017 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.