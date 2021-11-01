Scranton Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 570-344-2676 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit:

You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that's appropriate to your needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.

Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.