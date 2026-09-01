First-time visitor or walk-ins:

If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call to discuss how we can help.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Secaucus Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at .

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.