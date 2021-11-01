Secaucus Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Secaucus Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 201-223-7787 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Secaucus Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The Secaucus Vet Center is located just over 2 miles away from the Secaucus Junction train station.
Bus service is available nearby at the Harmon Cove stop.
Check train and bus schedules or purchase tickets on the New Jersey Transit website.
Please call us at 201-223-7787 with any questions about planning your arrival to the Vet Center.
Free parking is available for both buildings 110A and 110B on either side of the building. Check that you are entering the doors for building 110A to find the Vet Center on the first floor.
In the spotlight at Secaucus Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Morning Coffee Group Coming Soon
We will be starting a Morning Coffee group providing a space for socialization and building camaraderie. Join our Outreach Specialists Gerry and Scott to talk sports, movies, TV, etc... If interested, contact the Vet Center office.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We can support family members by offering individual counseling, couples counseling, or family counseling. This support can be extended to spouses, children, siblings, and other family members.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is extended to families who lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty. We also provide grief counseling to help with processing loss.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Secaucus Vet Center provides individual and group counseling utilizing supportive and evidenced-based techniques such as
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Skills Training and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
Our groups include trauma processing and recreational/creative arts style groups. We also process referrals to community resources as needed.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We understand the significance of this type of trauma and will help you through your journey moving forward.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Our scope of care includes anger and stress management as well as building activity and social engagement.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The change in culture from the military to a post-service life can be stressful. Our resources and experience can reduce some of that stress as you work through this change.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We understand the need for a whole health approach in supporting your physical and mental health. We can offer mindfulness and guided meditation to support your overall wellbeing. We also have groups such as an art therapy group, a film group, and a book club which all provide alternative therapeutic support through creativity. If you have questions about any of these groups, please contact our office at 201-223-7787.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help with referrals to the VA Substance Use Disorder Program at the East Orange VA Medical Center or other community-based addiction support programs. We also can provide support and counseling services for eligible Veterans in recovery from addiction.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Secaucus Vet Center is connected with community homeless prevention organizations including VA Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF) providers. If you are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, there are resources available to ensure you have somewhere safe to live including the VA Homeless Veterans Call Center, available 24/7 at 1-877-424-3838.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We are connected with the VA Suicide Prevention team at both East Orange and Lyons VA Medical Centers. Our Vet Center counseling staff can assist with consistent counseling and support.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Our Vet Center organizes recreational and social events to help provide connection with other Veterans and families.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Secaucus Vet Center is a proud member of the NJ SOS Veterans Stakeholders Group providing education and support to programs and businesses who want to serve and support Veterans. We have attended police departments' crisis intervention trainings, new student orientations for Veteran students at colleges, and provided informational sessions for companies with dedicated Veterans departments.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We are currently utilizing WebEx for our individual and group telehealth services. Counseling sessions can be scheduled as video or phone to accommodate your needs.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.