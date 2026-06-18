VA Solid Start (VASS)

The VASS program supports service members transitioning from active-duty service. As part of your welcome to VA, we want to inform you about what to expect during this critical time. VASS connects you with direct benefits and resources through partner organizations and provides information about VA benefits and services like health care, housing assistance, and education benefits.

VASS will attempt to contact you at 3 periods during your first year of separation: 0 to 90, 91 to 180, and 181 to 365 days. Make sure your contact information is up to date. Sign in to manage your contact information in your VA.gov profile.

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Add the VASS phone number to your contacts now so you’ll know when we’re calling: 800-827-0611.