VA Solid Start (VASS)
The VASS program supports service members transitioning from active-duty service. As part of your welcome to VA, we want to inform you about what to expect during this critical time. VASS connects you with direct benefits and resources through partner organizations and provides information about VA benefits and services like health care, housing assistance, and education benefits.
VASS will attempt to contact you at 3 periods during your first year of separation: 0 to 90, 91 to 180, and 181 to 365 days. Make sure your contact information is up to date. Sign in to manage your contact information in your VA.gov profile.
Add the VASS phone number to your contacts now so you’ll know when we’re calling: 800-827-0611.
Schedule a phone call with VASS
If you’re eligible, you can schedule a call with a VASS representative.
We’ll send you an email with a link to schedule a call. The subject line of the email will be “VA Solid Start (VASS) - Schedule Your Call.”
The link will take you to a scheduling tool where you can choose a day and time that works for you. Then, you’ll select the topics you’d like to learn more about on the call. A VASS representative will call you on your scheduled day at the time you requested.
Note: VASS representatives won’t ask you for financial information and will only discuss topics you’re comfortable with. Remember that phone and email scammers often target Veterans. So even if a caller says they’re from VA, don’t discuss your financial information with them. And if you’ve received an email, be sure you know it’s from VA before you select a link.
Learn more about how to protect your identity and VA benefits from scammers
How to contact VASS
To connect with VASS, call us toll free at
Want to create an account for VA.gov?
Here are some of the things you can do with an account:
- Apply for benefits
- Check your claim status
- Participate in some VA programs
VA mental health services
If you need mental health support—or if you’re having problems sleeping, controlling your anger, or readjusting to civilian life—we can help. You can access mental health care through VA no matter your discharge status, service history, or eligibility for VA health care.