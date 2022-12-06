 Skip to Content
PACT Act Veteran Resource Fair & Breakfast

When:

Fri. Dec 16, 2022, 7:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Where:

The Hub on Smith

211 Smith Street

Sheridan , WY

Cost:

Free

The Sheridan VA Health Care System is holding an in-person Veteran Resource Fair in Sheridan at The Hub on Smith, which will include information on the PACT Act. Free grab & go breakfast items and coffee will be available for Veterans who attend the event.

Resources will be available for the following:

- PACT Act
- Veterans Benefits
- Eligibility
- Enrollment
 

