PACT Act Veteran Resource Fair & Breakfast
When:
Fri. Dec 16, 2022, 7:00 am – 10:00 am MT
Where:
The Hub on Smith
211 Smith Street
Sheridan , WY
Cost:
Free
The Sheridan VA Health Care System is holding an in-person Veteran Resource Fair in Sheridan at The Hub on Smith, which will include information on the PACT Act. Free grab & go breakfast items and coffee will be available for Veterans who attend the event.
Resources will be available for the following:
- PACT Act
- Veterans Benefits
- Eligibility
- Enrollment