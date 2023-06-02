POWW Promoting our Women Warriors Event - Save the Date!

This is a free, full-day opportunity for women Veterans to gather, network and learn from each other and professionals in a variety of fields.

When: Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Hilton Garden Inn 1150 N. Poplar Street Casper , WY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Register Information regarding registration will be updated soon and made available here on the Sheridan VA web site under this event. Keep checking back for updates on speakers and activities. Questions? Please contact Brianna at 307-672-3473 ext.3712.

Your Cheyenne and Sheridan VA's along with the Vet Center are hosting a face-to-face event for Women Veterans. This is a free, full-day opportunity for women Veterans to gather, network and learn from professionals in a variety of fields. We look forward to meeting in person together again. See old friends while making some new friends for this annual gathering.

2023 (P.O.W.W.) Promoting Our Women Warriors

SISTERS IN SERVICE - Building Resilience by Weaving our Strengths

Saturday, Sept. 16

Breakfast at 7 a.m.

Program begins at 8 a.m.

Hilton Garden Inn, Casper, WY

(Possibility of a Friday night social. More information to come.)