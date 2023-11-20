Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall

The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites women Veterans, their families and caregivers across Wyoming to join a live virtual town hall Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. to hear information regarding services for women Veterans, including gender-specific care.

Topic background

The event will include an introduction of the new women Veterans medical provider, plus information on the traveling Veteran program, expansion of maternity care, and intimate partner violence program.

Participants will be provided an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentations.

How to take part

Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again when it is about to start. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line when they receive the Nov. 28 call and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.

Those who use Facebook will be able to listen in and access slides for the event at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/ . Veterans may also join the event online and see the slides at https://access.live/SheridanVA The third option to participate is by calling 855-962-1472 at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

More information about the VA's Women Veterans Program is available at https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/ .