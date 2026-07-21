Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a Sheridan VA Health Care System facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at VA Sheridan health care
If you’re not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you’re not registered at VA Sheridan health care
Register for care here
Remember sick call? Express Clinic available for walk-ins
The Sheridan VA Medical Center is pleased to offer Veterans an “Express Clinic” with a wide range of non-emergency services. NOTE: Veterans experiencing symptoms they believe could be life-threatening should report to the nearest Emergency Room or call 911.
The Express Clinic is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed weekends and Federal holidays) in Building 71N (same location as outpatient check-in). Staff provide care similar to military sick call or urgent care.
This expedient non-emergent medical care option can assist with a wide range of issues, from flu-like symptoms to minor pains or other medical concerns. While Veterans will still be encouraged to see their primary care provider for chronic issues, this service provides another option for Veterans in the area.
Veterans who need to use the new clinic’s services simply come to the Sheridan VA Medical Center Building 71N during the scheduled hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays and weekends.) The clinic is a first-come, first-served service, so no appointment is necessary.
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 9 Sheridan VA Health Care System facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment online
Make an appointment by phone
Primary care call center
Toll free: 866-822-6714
Direct: 307-672-3473
Download the VA Health Chat app
VA Health Chat allows Veterans to immediately connect with VA health care clinicians over text-messaging. No need to travel to a VA facility. Just tap the app and start receiving telehealth services from our care team.
VA Health Chat accesses your VA Electronic Health Record and, for your security, requires you to enter ID.me or Login.gov account credentials.
Learn more
Mental health care appointments
If you’re struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Call the Mental Health Clinic.
Phone: 307-675-3903
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Call the Mental Health Clinic.
Phone: 307-675-3903
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Sheridan VA Medical Center
Mental Health Clinic
Main building
Map of Sheridan campus
Phone: 307-675-3903
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available through the Mental Health Clinic.
Available at Sheridan VA Medical Center
Mental Health Clinic
Main building
Map of Sheridan campus
Phone: 307-675-3903
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Sheridan health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don’t need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Extended Care and Rehabilitation
307-672-3473
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You’ll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Sheridan location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can’t cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Sheridan:
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we’ll consider you a “no show” and you’ll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel appointments online.
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Sheridan:
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.