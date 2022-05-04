Women Warriors--Invisible No More Event

PRESS RELEASE

May 4, 2022

Casper , WY — The Sheridan VA Health Care System and Casper Vet Center are proud to announce “Women Warriors--Invisible No More”, a women Veterans event, will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper, on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This community event for women Veterans and their families also includes Casper community partners who have joined with the Department of Veterans Affairs to create this family-friendly event for sharing information on services and programs for women Veterans. “Invisible No More” will also raise awareness of women Veteran-specific needs and offer education regarding whole health and overall well-being to both the women Veterans and their family members.

This event features activities and presentations on a variety of topics for women Veterans, but also has activities for children at the same time. The full schedule is available below and at https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/events/44525/

Media interested in additional information or interviews about this event are invited to email SHEpublicaffairs@va.gov.

EVENT SCHEDULE

11:30-12:00

After the Pandemic – Emotional Health and Meeting Life’s Challenges for You and Your Family

Presented by: Solutions Counseling Services

Location: Lobby

Description: This presentation will include how the pandemic has affected our children and marriage/relationships. It will also include a discussion on meeting daily challenges and how to stay healthy.

12:00-1:00

Women Veterans Focus Group

Presented by: Meagan Kekich, LCSW

Location: The Mobile Vet Center in the Nic parking lot

Description: This small group discussion is for women Veterans to provide input on VA resources they find helpful, but also ones they would like to see from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

12:45-1:15

Substance Abuse and Addictions in family systems

Presented by: Tisa Sucher, LCSW

Location: Lobby

Description: How a woman's healing journey from substance abuse impacts the family structure.

1:45-2:15

An Overview of issues for Women in the Military; past & present

Description: The issues experienced by women in the U.S. military have historically been largely overlooked. This session will touch on a few of the unique issues women Veterans experienced and continue to face while serving their country alongside their male counterparts.

Presented by: Deb Stevens, LCSW

Location: Lobby

2:30-3:00

Military: a change of perspective as a woman

Danielle Smith, social worker, Army Veteran and VFW state officer for Wyoming

Location: Lobby

Description: Presentation from Army Veteran Danielle Smith will be about how the military changes your perspective on everything during service and afterward as a Veteran.

3:00-4:45

Acudetox Acupuncture

Acupuncture by: Jude Sandoval, LAc

Location: Lobby

Children's Agenda

11:30-12:00

Mindfulness Play

by Dr. Khanh Tran

Location: Outside courtyard

1:00-1:30

Feeling Good

by Solutions Counseling Services

Location: Outside courtyard

2:00-2:30

Zen Sand Trays

by Jasmine Tran

Location: Outside courtyard

3:00-3:30

Mindfulness Play

by Dr. Khanh Tran

Location: Outside courtyard