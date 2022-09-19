Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System is the new, faster way for eligible Veterans to receive reimbursement for their travel expenses.
BTSSS is an online, self-reporting system that eliminates delays created by paper forms and the kiosks. An updated profile is required to file a claim online and to process previously submitted kiosk and paper claims. Filing travel claims electronically with BTSSS and using direct deposit result in the fastest payment possible.
Benefits of using BTSSS
- Access 24 hours a day, every day
- Fast payments
- Direct deposit
- Track claims at any time
To get started, visit access.va.gov and select the Veteran Travel Claim Entry icon. You will then be able to choose to log on using a DS-Logon Level 2 account, with a VA PIV card, with ID.me, or your My HealtheVet credentials.
For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.
Travel Pay:
- Webpage — VA Travel Pay Reimbursement | Veterans Affairs
- Video — Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction
Log-in Options:
- Webpage — DoD DS Logon Premium Account FAQs - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
- Webpage — ID.me Privacy and security on VA.gov | Veterans Affairs
- Webpage — Upgrading Your My HealtheVet Account - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
BTSSS:
- Video — Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction
- Video — How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login
- Video — How to set up Direct Deposit and access BTSSS
- Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment
- Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility
- Video — How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim
For additional help, you can call the Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center at 1-855-574-7292. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.