COVID-19 vaccines
The VA Sheridan Health Care System has two Covid-19 vaccines available--the Moderna vaccine (requires a two-shot series 28 days apart) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (a one-dose vaccine). All Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients can now get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s how to get your vaccine:
- Go to the facility's vaccine clinic during walk-in hours. Be sure to check the walk-in hours before you go. When you arrive, you may need to wait for the staff to prepare your vaccine.
- Or call the facility to schedule an appointment. Our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you.
Here’s what to know before you arrive:
- If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least 1 hour before you go to a walk-in clinic. This will save you time when you arrive.
Sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA
- Everyone who enters a VA facility must wear a mask and complete our COVID-19 symptom screening.