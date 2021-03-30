 Skip to Content
Billing and insurance

You can pay your VA Shreveport health care bill online, by phone, by mail, or in person.

If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Shreveport health care bill, call us at 405-456-0501, ext. 65622. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Pay online, by phone, or by mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Shreveport campus.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Agent Cashier window
First Floor
Room GF-232
Map of Shreveport campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance

  • VA health care copay rates

    Review copay rates for outpatient care, hospital stays, medications, and other health services.

  • Financial hardship assistance

    If you’re struggling to pay your copays, learn how to request a repayment plan, debt relief, or copay exemption.

  • Dispute your copay charges

    Find out how to file a dispute If you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill.

  • Change your address on file with VA

    Update your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

