Health services
VA Shreveport Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and east Texas. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight at VA Shreveport health care
-
Mental Health at VA Shreveport health care
Learn about our leading mental health workRead more
-
Health care for LGBT Veterans
VA Shreveport health care provides compassionate care for LGBT VeteransRead more
-
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Shreveport health care patientRead more
Primary care
Your internal medicine physician (internist) guides your care and connects you with the treatments and services you need.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at the Shreveport VA
Our internists are primary-care doctors who treat adults for a wide range of health issues. Our internists can:
- Perform checkups for annual, employee, and sports physical exams
- Order blood work and lab services
- Prescribe and manage your medicine
- Provide preventative care, like tips on diet, exercise, and healthy living
- Treat you when you’re sick or follow up with you after your hospital stay
- Refer you to specialists
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- Overton Brooks Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- Knight Street VA Clinic
- Longview VA Clinic
- Monroe VA Clinic
- Texarkana VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Mental health care
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these locations
- Overton Brooks Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- Longview VA Clinic
- Monroe VA Clinic
- Texarkana VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
- Learn more and connect with a care coordinator. (Link to Suicide Prevention page)
Specialty care
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Available at these locations
Walk-In & Appointment Times Available
Vaccine appointments are available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Veterans and others eligible for the vaccine should check-in at the Blue/White Team area, located in the East Wing of the first floor.
The COVID-19 vaccine Walk-In clinic is also open Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m.-noon—check-in at the Blue/White Team. Vaccine Clinics in Monroe, Texarkana, and Longview alternate.
FOR ENTRY ON THE WEEKEND
For your convenience and hospital entry on weekends, we are opening the former entrance to the Primary Care Blue/White Team of the East Wing. Veterans and others eligible for the vaccine may use this entrance for easier access to the vaccine clinic.
When treatment of your heart condition calls for surgery, our cardiovascular surgery service offers expert consultation, treatment and care.
Available at these locations
Cardiovascular disease refers to conditions that affect the heart or blood vessels. It describes conditions ranging from peripheral artery disease and high blood pressure to heart attacks and strokes. It is the number-one killer of Americans, and the leading cause of hospitalization in the VA health care system. It is also a major cause of disability.
Another reason why cardiovascular disease is particularly important to Veterans is that it is associated with a number of other diseases that often affect them. These include diabetes, spinal cord injuries, and posttraumatic stress disorder. VA’s
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Available at these locations
We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.
Available at these locations
Diabetes and Endocrinology Service
Oversees the care of patients with diabetes, disorders of the thyroid, male and female reproductive systems and calcium and skeletal health. This Program Office develops and implements clinical guidelines for prevention and treatment of diabetes and endocrine disorders, and tracks the use of these guidelines through assessments of medical outcomes.
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Available at these locations
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.
Available at these locations
Nephrology, or kidney medicine, is a specialty care service provided by the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center which includes the care and treatment of patients with acute or chronic kidney disease including dialysis.
Our services are all provided under the expert knowledge of Nephrologists (kidney doctors), who have had extensive training and education in the care of people with kidney disease and in the management of dialysis.
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Available at these locations
Provides research, clinical care, and patient and family education on neurological disorders. Specialty care networks have been established for patients with degenerative neurological diseases (more than 200,000 Veterans) which include Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence (MSCOEs), Parkinson’s Associated Disorders, Research, Education and Clinical Centers (PADRECCs), and Epilepsy Centers of Excellence (ECoEs). VHA is developing and implementing guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Neurology Services collaborates with Emergency Medicine and Rehabilitative Services on stroke treatment and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Available at these locations
- Longview VA Clinic
- Monroe VA Clinic
- Texarkana VA Clinic
- Overton Brooks Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
Nutrition & Food
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Weight management
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Available at these locations
Palliative Care uses comfort care with a focus on relieving suffering and controlling symptoms so that you can carry out day-to-day activities and continue to do what is most important to you. Palliative care aims to improve your quality of life – in your mind, body and spirit.
Palliative Care can be combined with treatment that is aimed at curing or controlling your illness. It can be started at the time of your diagnosis and may be provided throughout the course of the illness.
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center provides comprehensive pulmonary and critical care services to eligible Veterans. In addition to administering care in and supervising the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), we provide inpatient critical care and pulmonary consultative services and outpatient pulmonary consultations with ongoing care to those with chronic lung disease. Our services also include routine pulmonary procedures including pulmonary function testing, flexible bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), diagnostic and therapeutic thoracentesis and thoracostomy tube placement.
Shreveport VA | Pulmonary | Veterans Affairs
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Available at these locations
The use of radiation to safely and effectively treat cancer and other diseases is called radiation therapy. The doctor who specializes in treating cancer patients with radiation therapy is called a Radiation Oncologist. If you have cancer that can be treated with radiation therapy, you will have a consultation with a Radiation Oncologist in the Radiation Therapy Department here at the Shreveport VA.
In the Radiation Oncology Department, you will receive care and services from a well-trained Radiation Oncology team consisting of the Radiation Oncologists, nurses, therapists and medical physics staff. The Radiation Oncologist will work with your primary care provider and other doctors to oversee your medical treatment for cancer.
The type of radiation therapy given at the Shreveport VA is called ‘external beam radiation therapy.’ With external beam radiation therapy, the Radiation Oncology team uses a machine to direct high-energy X-rays at the cancer. The treatments are usually given five days a week, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and may continue for up to ten weeks.
The Radiation Oncologist and nurse will see you regularly during your treatments to follow your progress and monitor you for any side effects of the treatment. Side effects will depend on the location of the radiation treatment, and most side effects go away after radiation treatments are completed.
After your course of radiation therapy treatment is completed, you will have follow-up appointments scheduled so that your Radiation Oncologists can make sure your recovery is proceeding in the expected way. As time goes on, you will need fewer follow-up appointments. You should know that the Radiation Oncology Team will always be available if you need to speak to someone about your radiation therapy treatments.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- Nuclear Medicine
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids
Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions.
Available at these locations
Rheumatology
Rheumatology provides diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the joints, soft tissues, and connective tissues. Our mission is to provide comprehensive, timely and state-of-the-art rheumatology care to the Veteran population. Some of these rheumatic conditions include:
- Arthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Lupus
- Vasculitis
- Myositis
We also treat regional musculoskeletal problems. Patient cases are managed by a multidisciplinary team to ensure continuity of care.
Services: Appointments with the department of Rheumatology require a referral by your primary care provider.
Social programs and services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
At VA health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Other services
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Shreveport health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care