Health services

The use of radiation to safely and effectively treat cancer and other diseases is called radiation therapy. The doctor who specializes in treating cancer patients with radiation therapy is called a Radiation Oncologist. If you have cancer that can be treated with radiation therapy, you will have a consultation with a Radiation Oncologist in the Radiation Therapy Department here at the Shreveport VA.

In the Radiation Oncology Department, you will receive care and services from a well-trained Radiation Oncology team consisting of the Radiation Oncologists, nurses, therapists and medical physics staff. The Radiation Oncologist will work with your primary care provider and other doctors to oversee your medical treatment for cancer.

The type of radiation therapy given at the Shreveport VA is called ‘external beam radiation therapy.’ With external beam radiation therapy, the Radiation Oncology team uses a machine to direct high-energy X-rays at the cancer. The treatments are usually given five days a week, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and may continue for up to ten weeks.

The Radiation Oncologist and nurse will see you regularly during your treatments to follow your progress and monitor you for any side effects of the treatment. Side effects will depend on the location of the radiation treatment, and most side effects go away after radiation treatments are completed.

After your course of radiation therapy treatment is completed, you will have follow-up appointments scheduled so that your Radiation Oncologists can make sure your recovery is proceeding in the expected way. As time goes on, you will need fewer follow-up appointments. You should know that the Radiation Oncology Team will always be available if you need to speak to someone about your radiation therapy treatments.