Overton Brooks Veterans' Administration Medical Center

We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.

Blue/White Team area 510 East Stoner Avenue Main East Wing of the first floor

day hours Mon. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sun. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Red Team 318-990-4931 Blue Team 318-990-4941 White Team 318-990-4951

510 East Stoner Avenue

Appointments

Vaccine appointments are available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The COVID-19 vaccine Walk-In clinic is also open Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m.-noon—check-in at the Blue/White Team.

Referral required? No

Walk-ins accepted? Yes