PRESS RELEASE

September 1, 2021

Shreveport , LA — SHREVEPORT — In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans.

September is Suicide Prevention Month

VA encourages Reach Out to Veterans, connect with resources

SHREVEPORT — In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans.

“The Shreveport VA hospital remains committed to spreading awareness of suicide prevention,” said Richard Crockett, Medical Center Director. “Ark-La-Tex Veterans, especially those displaced by Hurricane Ida or Veterans affected by recent Afghanistan events, need awareness of resources; we hope our neighborhood neighbors know the resources, too.”

“Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said Dr. Robin Hogue, Chief of Mental Health. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, VA is here to help.

Whether you’re a Veteran or a Veteran supporter, there are many ways to reach out:

Calling or texting a friend or fellow Veteran to talk about what they’re going through

Call 318-990-5316 for questions regarding walk-in and virtual appointment options.

MyHealtheVet is a patient resource to secure message the provider.

Make the Connection, where more than 600 Veterans and family members share their stories of strength and recovery

MyVA411, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to easily access information on VA benefits and services

Virtual Community Mental Health Summit 2021: Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Email alesia.davis@va.gov or call 318-990-5917 for information.

Print & share the attached Answering the Call info sheet for the audience.

For more information and resources REACH OUT or visit https://www.va.gov/reach/spm/.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

For more information on ways for Veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being, or to ask questions, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov or locally call 318-990-5316.

-30-