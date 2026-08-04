Health services

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada health care

Reach out to the VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center to speak with a Clinical Triage Nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

The Clinical Triage Registered Nurses in our VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center are available to provide you an evaluation of symptoms and concerns, and answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:

Help you manage many of your basic health care needs

Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition

Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them

Offer improved access to VA services

You can reach the 24-hour triage nurse line at 833-983-0487 option 3.