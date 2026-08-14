Programs
Explore Sierra Nevada VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Programs
Through our Eyes - The Women Veterans Experience
Explore invigorating stories told by women Veterans themselves coupled with grasping portraits. View the page here.
DAV Vans - Volunteer Transportation Network
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Community Affairs office provides free van rides to and from VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System in Reno to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a ride here.